New Year’s Eve is approaching fast, and there’s a shortage that could have a major effect on the holiday revelry.
A national beverage shortage driven by ingredient and packaging shortages is affecting what’s available at stores, representatives from local establishments said. For those who want to ring in the new year with an adult beverage in hand, some alcohols are in short supply, said John Rydman, president and owner of Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods.
For the under-21 and teetotaler crowd, some soft drinks are absent from shelves, said Josh Vega, store manager of the Victoria Target.
Liquor stores are experiencing the shortages across the board, Rydman said.
“You can’t call a category out because there’s problems in every category,” he said.
As an example, Rydman said there have been times in the past year they’ve run out of Crown Royal products. He said on Tuesday he was told they had sold the last of their Bombay Sapphire supply and will go without it for several months.
A product buyer at Spec’s spends six to eight hours a day “chasing down deliveries that didn’t make it, orders that didn’t get filled that we thought were coming, and having to retread, reorder and redo,” Rydman said.
Victoria’s Texas Liquor has been feeling the effects of the shortage since the beginning of the year, said sales lead Jon Tomko.
“With a lot of things that are being imported right, we’re noticing that we can’t get in a lot of the staples,” he said. “And even domestically brewed and distilled things we’re having trouble keeping up.”
Bottling and packaging issues are major factors affecting liquor supplies, Tomko said.
A glass shortage has made it difficult to actually bottle liquor once it is produced, he said, and a cardboard shortage also had an impact.
“On the beer side, cardboard shortages. There were some of them that weren’t even coming with cardboard in the packs. They had no other way to sell it, just getting the cans out as fast as possible.”
As far as glass goes, glass bottles are being tied up in “massive cargo jams,” according to the Glass Packaging Institute.
Companies like Jim Beam are now selling their products in plastic bottles to work around the glass shortage, Rydman said.
As with most things in the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a direct impact on supply levels, Tomko said.
Because some liquors, like reposado tequilas and whiskeys, require aging, some of the products from the early days of the pandemic — when production was low — have been hitting the market in the past year in reduced amounts, he said.
“A lot of the brands that got hit when COVID started, it’s starting to catch up with all that time missed and product not being made,” he said.
“They didn’t have enough labor to process it to put it in the barrel,” Rydman said.
As far as whiskey is concerned, a strike at Heaven Hill Distilleries that lasted from September-October affected production, Tomko said.
“You had to stock up and hope for a few months,” Tomko said.
Heaven Hill produces popular brands like Evan Williams, Elijah Craig, Mellow Corn, Rittenhouse, Henry McKenna and more.
Certain soft drink products might be difficult to find this holiday season as well, Vega said.
“It’s really about flavors,” he said.
Victoria’s Target isn’t having any issues getting beverages on the whole, he said. But while shoppers may see a fully stocked shelf with Coca-Cola, Dr Pepper and Sprite in the soft drink aisle, what they won’t see are more unique flavors that are offshoots of the standards.
Shortages in ingredients are partly to blame, Vega said.
Vega likened the problem to a company like Frito-Lay experiencing a spice shortage.
“They have to prioritize the main flavors versus something unique that they only produce for the season,” he said.
Coca-Cola chief executive officer James Quincey described numerous production challenges in a recent earnings call.
Some of the issues described include the shipping bottlenecks and labor shortages that are affecting virtually every industry, but Quincey also discussed challenges like a plastics factory in Brazil catching fire and the scarcity of carbon dioxide, which is used to carbonate sodas.
For now, the Texas liquor industry is hanging in there despite the beverage shortage. Rydman and Tomko said that despite the shortages, they’re able to keep shelves stocked and customers happy with alternative products.
“Product knowledge has really saved us here,” Tomko said. “And creative thinking. We’re out there searching through our vendor lists all day, every day to see what kind of products we can get to fill the gaps.”
