Law enforcement vehicles parade through a neighborhood on East Mistletoe Avenue for National Night In on Tuesday. The annual event, which seeks to enhance relationships between communities and law enforcement officers, replaced their usual block parties with parades because of COVID-19.
Law enforcement vehicles parade through a neighborhood on East Mistletoe Avenue for National Night In on Tuesday. The annual event, which seeks to enhance relationships between communities and law enforcement officers, replaced their usual block parties with parades because of COVID-19.
Joel Mendoza Jr., 3, wore a T-shirt that said “I Break The Rules” on Tuesday evening.
Despite his rebellious choice of clothing, when Joel heard police sirens blaring and fire engines honking as a parade of first-responder vehicles approached his family’s North Victoria home, he began to shout with excitement.
Mark Rosenberg writes about rural community life for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He covers Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, and Refugio counties. Questions or tips? Contact: mrosenberg@vicad.com or call 361-574-1264.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.