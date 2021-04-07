Cuero could have a new employer soon that would place locally sourced eggs on area grocery shelves.
Pending its purchase of Cuero property at 1601 Farm-to-Market Road 766 from the city, NestFresh will expand its Gonzales operations into Cuero on a 16.5-acre site, said the business's Gonzales special projects worker, Randy Boone. Finalizing the purchase is now only dependent on a few soil tests, he said, to prepare for the foundation of the new buildings that NestFresh plans to begin construction on in the coming months.
Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.
