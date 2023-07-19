Netflix saw a significant boost in new customers, thanks to its crackdown on password-sharing in more than 100 countries including the U.S., as well as its advertising-supported tier.
The Los Gatos, California-based streamer added 5.89 million subscribers in the second quarter, after pressuring non-paying users to sign up for their own plans or risk losing access to their favorite Netflix shows and films. The boost exceeded analysts’ expectations of 1.81 million additional subscribers, according to FactSet.
The subscriber jump boosted revenue and earnings.
Netflix’s revenue rose 2.7% to about $8.2 billion during the second quarter, compared to a year ago. Net income was about $1.5 million, compared to $1.4 million a year ago. The company slightly missed analysts’ revenue expectations but beat estimates of $1.29 million in profit.
Netflix said it expects its revenue to grow to $8.5 billion in the third quarter, up 7% from the same period a year earlier, and that it will grow subscribers at roughly the same number as in the second quarter as it continues to push non-paying Netflix users to subscribe and grows its advertising base.
The company said its efforts to enforce password restrictions have reached more than 80% of its revenue base and it has seen sales increase in those regions compared to before its paid-sharing plans went into effect.
More password crackdowns at other streamers could be on the horizon if Netflix’s trajectory continues.
“If it works for Netflix, of course [other companies will] do it,” said Michael Pachter, a managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities, who has an outperform rating on Netflix’s stock.
The boost comes after a difficult first half of 2022, when Netflix suffered subscriber declines and scrambled to increase revenues by announcing plans to crack down on password-sharing and launch a new cheaper, ad-supported plan after years of being averse to commercials on its platform.
Those bets appear to be paying off.
Netflix said its ad plan subscriptions has doubled since the first quarter, but ad revenue isn’t yet significant enough to report because of the small number of members using the tier.
The ad-supported plan, launched last year, has attracted new users to Netflix, according to data from audience analytics firm Samba TV and market research company HarrisX, which surveyed U.S. adults in March. The majority of U.S. adult Netflix customers who signed up for its $6.99 monthly ad-supported plan did not downgrade from a more expensive tier, according to the firms’ survey.
The cost of watching Netflix without ads has also gone up. The company eliminated its cheapest ad-free tier, which cost $9.99 a month, for new or rejoining members in the U.S. and Britain. Existing U.S. users of the basic plan can continue watching without ads for that price. Netflix’s standard plan costs $15.49 a month in the U.S.
Netflix’s stock closed at $477.59 a share, up 0.6% on Wednesday. In after-hours trading the stock was down 4%.