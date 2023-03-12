Kyra Williams, 24, of Goliad — a warm, friendly young woman who lives in San Antonio these days — has some good advice, part of an affirmation she gives customers: "Faith placed in oneself is never faith misplaced."
Williams has a degree in engineering. She has an 80-pound "fur baby" named King. King thinks he's a lap dog, she said with a smile. Williams is engaged to be married and has an obvious passion for crafting.
She was one of many crafters and owners who set up shop Sunday at the 361 Pop Up Shops Hello Spring Market at 2504 N. Laurent St.
Williams's crafting business is simply called KDT — Ky Did That. And indeed she did. She had a table filled with inviting scents, wafting from wax melts shaped like Easter bunnies, doughnuts and shamrocks boxed and bagged up to look like edible goodies, as well as other homemade wares.
"When I graduated under-grad, it was peak COVID time, so jobs in my field were hard to come by. I took solace in crafting during my free time after graduation and it kind of bloomed from there," Williams said on Sunday.
Williams is crafting her way through graduate school, she said.
At another booth not far from Williams', another college student was selling a quite different product.
Jitoku White, 24, of Victoria, a biomedical student at the University of Houston-Victoria, makes a salsa he calls "Outta Pocket Salsacado."
"It's definitely something that I translated from my mom, but I made my own version. I kept adding stuff until I got this perfect recipe that's so nice and so good to eat to relax and it can practically go with anything," White said.
White said the avocados give his salsa a creamier texture and it's catchy name: Salsacado. He adds "freshly cut tomato, freshly cut jalapenos and freshly cut cilantro" to the avocado.
"It's not heavily spicy. Its more mild. Whenever you take a bite, it's like you're biting into something that's just relaxing, like a fresh garden," White said.
Customers seemed to agree. Those who sampled usually bought a jar of the soothing fare.
At another Hello Spring Booth, Juanita Sanchez, 67, of Victoria, a quilter, got an unexpected surprise. Her daughter from Rosenberg popped in unexpectedly.
The light on Sanchez's sewing machine was lit, mid-project, but she had gone off to greet her daughter.
Sanchez has been at her craft for over 20 years, she said, and has had her booth at 361 Pop Up Shops for almost four months.
Newcomers Williams and White were toddlers at best when Sanchez started her craft.
Each one of these crafters put themselves out there, making something unique and of themselves. The 361 Pop Up Shops hummed with such original entrepreneurs.
As Williams said in one of her affirmations, "Be what no one else can. You."