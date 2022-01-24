Victoria County Regional Airport will have a new flight schedule, eliminating the morning flight, starting Feb. 1, said airport director Lenny Llerena.
Llerena discussed the changes at Monday’s Victoria County Commissioners Court meeting.
The proposed flight schedule will see flights leave Victoria for George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston at 1:11 p.m. and 5:59 p.m., Llerena said. The flights will leave Houston for Victoria at 11:21 a.m. and 4:01 p.m. There will no longer be a flight that arrives in Victoria, stays overnight and leaves first thing in the morning.
“I know that this is not an ideal schedule for our community,” Llerena said.
SkyWest Airlines, the airport’s airline, had to restructure their flight schedules across the country, Llerena said. Regional airlines like SkyWest have struggled to put together flight crews due to infections from the omicron variant and major airlines hiring regional pilots.
SkyWest serves two airports with essential air service into George Bush Intercontinental Airport in addition to Victoria, Llerena said. Because those two airports, located in Mississippi, serve approximately twice as many customers as Victoria does, the decision was made to remove the flight that remains in Victoria overnight from the schedule.
The flight leaving first thing in the morning will impact business travel out of the airport, Llerena said, but he cautioned that it wasn’t as big a hit as many may think.
“Truth be told, business travel right now is very low,” he said. “Most of the flights coming in and out of Victoria are flown by people who are leisure travelers.”
Other communities are faring worse, Llerena. Two airports in New York served by SkyWest are losing their services entirely, while other airports are having their services slashed to one flight per day.
