Cuero resident Missy Chestnut, 36, had a strong relationship with her grandmother growing up.
Her grandmother died when Chestnut was 17 years old.
With a dream to own her own business, a deep feeling to care for people and the memory of her grandmother Chestnut bought Silver Serenity Assisted Living, 3414 Old Goliad Road, Victoria, in November.
Chestnut's grandmother was fortunate enough to be able to stay home until she died, she said.
In that spirit, she hopes to give the residents and family of Silver Serenity Assisted Living the same sense of home that her grandmother had at the end of her life, Chestnut said.
Chestnut worked in senior care for a number of years before buying the Victoria assisted living business. This is the first time she has served as a health care administrator, she said.
She's still learning the ins and outs of the regulations that come with running an assisted living facility. Still, her facility manager Monica Lott and the staff have helped make the transition smoother for her, Chestnut said.
Lott has worked at the facility as a manager for 17 years and has seen different ownerships.
"She's very compassionate. She's got love for the elderly. She's a go-getter," Lott said. "You got to have the heart for this. This isn't for everybody. You got to have patience. You got to have a heart. You got to have compassion and treat the elderly like they're your own family."
The family members and residents have been especially complimentary of Chestnut's leadership since she took over the business, Lott said.
"She doesn't push them over as if they are just a number," she said.
Often in the senior care industry, families and residents get treated as a number and shouldn't be, Lott said.
Lott expects Chestnut's mindset toward the business to be great for the facility's business going forward.
Down the road, Chestnut hopes to expand the facility. She also wants to provide all residents a half-bath, so those who can take care of their bathing can maintain some of their independence.
"I just want them to have the family sort of relationship instead of feeling like you are in a facility," Chestnut said. "I just always felt when it comes to the senior age I've always had a passion for that compared to different age groups in terms of taking care of someone. The whole thing is I feel they took care of us, so it's time to take care of them...I just love people."