Victoria City Council will consider approving a variance for construction of a new Chick-fil-A on Rio Grande Street.
If approved, builders expect to break ground within the two to three months, Assistant City Manager Mike Etienne said. The restaurant would be built at 714 E. Rio Grande St. and would involve demolishing the structures already at that location.
"This would be our fourth Chick-fil-A in Victoria, which is exciting," Etienne said.
The owner of the restaurant is listed as the Ted D. Wilkinson Family Trust, according a variance application to the city.
The developer, Burger Engineering, of Dallas, plans to demolish the structure already on the lot.
"It's been vacant for quite a while," Etienne said. "For years, at least five. Its last use was a used car dealership."
The lot is a prominent block, Etienne said.
"Developing it into a Chick-fil-A will make a significant impact on Rio Grande," he said. "That's one of the main commercial corridors in the city, and that corridor has a significant number of second- and third-generation businesses."
The restaurant will be the second stand-alone Chick-fil-A in the city. One is in the Victoria Mall and one is at the University of Houston-Victoria.
Etienne said the restaurant will hopefully be a catalyst for revitalizing the corridor.
The city is not incentivizing the project, Etienne said. Chick-fil-A conducted its own market analysis.
"This location is very visible and has high traffic counts, so it's actually perfect for them," he said.
The property is a 1.78-acre tract surrounded by Rio Grande, North East, North Cameron and East Nueces streets, according to the agenda for Tuesday's city council meeting.
According to the city, commercial developments require side yard setback abutting local streets to be 20 feet, and the developer is requesting a variance to the city code that will allow a side setback of 8.5 feet along a portion of North East Street.
The restaurant itself will adhere to the 20 foot setback required along North East Street. But a drive-thru canopy will be 8.5 feet from the street.
City staff recommended approval of the variance, according to the council meeting agenda. Chick-fil-A is known to generate high-volumes of drive-thru traffic, and granting the variance would allow the restaurant to keep traffic on the property itself, minimizing traffic being backed up on public roads.
Additionally, the city code already recognizes that canopies differ from other building structures and allows gas station canopies to be set back just 12 feet from roads.
If the variance is approved, the next step for the project is to apply for construction permits.
(1) comment
Wow. I one-source story with non-attributions on some judgmental paragraphs. And, no comment from the Chick-fil-A people. No one could get off their duff and go downtwon to ask?
Bragging about awards and then publishing a half-reported story? Fail.
