Citizens Medical Center’s Emergency Room expansion is set to open in May.
In a update to Citizens’ board of managers Wednesday morning, hospital administrators discussed the impact the COVID-19 omicron variant wave is having on the hospital. The board also received an update on the emergency room renovation and expansion. The emergency room expansion is expected to be finished in mid-April and open in May, Citizens Medical Center CEO Mike Olson said.
Once the expansion is complete, renovations will begin on the current emergency room space which is expected to be completed by early September, Olson said. The emergency room will operate in the finished expanded space in May until renovation of the current space is completed.
“We’re real excited about this,” Olson said. “This ER project is going to be phenomenal, state of the art.”
The project is expected to improve patient flow in the hospital and increase privacy for patients by allowing discussions between patients to not be overheard in the neighboring rooms, Olson said. There will also be safe rooms for psychiatric patients who may need additional help and decontamination rooms.
Progress has been delayed a couple times because of supply issues with items such as steel studs and rooftop and air conditioning systems.
The supply issues have the project off schedule by about a month, Olson Said.
“A lot of those things that are outside of anyone’s control, but we made really good progress with this and we’re really pleased with Forney Construction group and the work that they’ve been doing,” Olson said.
The project has stayed within its $11,174,593 budget so far, Olson said.
The project has not affected the current emergency room’s operations, Olson said.
As for COVID-19 concerns with the omicron variant, while Victoria County has seen a high increase in cases, the rate of COVID-19 hospital admissions is not the same as previous COVID-19 waves, said Daniel Cano, Citizens Medical Center’s chief medical officer.
For Citizens, admissions peaked Sunday and Monday with 36 COVID-19 inpatients with it going down to 27 as of Wednesday, Cano said.
“With this wave, what’s different is that we’re able to get patients improving and it seems like their lengths of stay aren’t quite as long as prior (waves),” Cano said.
Patients who are unvaccinated, who received their vaccination long ago or only received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are experiencing stronger COVID-19 symptoms inline with previous waves, Cano said.
Of all of the COVID-19 patients Citizens had in this wave, only two had had their booster shot, he said. One was immunocompromised from a chronic illness and the other was at Citizens for an issue unrelated to COVID-19 and was asymptomatic.
About a third of the cases arrived at Citizens for issues unrelated to COVID-19, Cano said.
“There’s still a high rate of community transmission. I think, I hope (knocks on wood) that we’ve seen the peak,” Cano said noting Houston is reporting that they are past their peak and Victoria tends to follow pretty close to their data.
If Citizens does see more cases they are prepared to handle demand with intensive care unit beds still available, Cano said.
In related COVID-19 news, Citizens staff, barring any further court rulings, have to comply with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services federal vaccine mandate for medical professionals by March 21, Olson said.
The staff would need to receive their first dose by Feb. 22 and fully vaccinated by March 21, or be granted an exception on medical or religious grounds, Olson said.
About 85% of the employees are vaccinated, Olson said.
