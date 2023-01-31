CUERO — Look out Ruby Begonia, Emmy the Green Cow may soon take over as the mascot of Cuero’s Main Street.
Since June, Emmy has attracted visitors in downtown Cuero to the Green Cow Creamery, which offers store-made ice cream. Emmy is stationed in the window so all who pass will see her.
The creamery, which in addition to ice cream also offers adult alcohol-infused ice cream, is already turning a profit and had the owners talking abut expanding.
It is the brain child of Jeanette Rocha, who opened the business after growing tired of the corporate world in the Houston area.
Jeanette, 51, gave up her $300,000-a-year marketing executive position to move to her husband’s hometown and to start a business. She was a store manager for Walmart in Houston for many years as well as working in various marketing roles.
“I’ve always wanted to start my own business,” Jeanette said. “I was always thinking about what I was going to do outside of the corporate world because it’s demanding. It’s stressful.”
She and her husband Rudy Rocha, 53, had planned to retire to Cuero where they bought a house in the area. Three years ago, Rudy moved back ahead of her to care for his ailing mother.
While on a visit to Cuero and while at a farmers market, Jeanette saw the potential for basing her own business in Cuero.
In November 2021, she had an epiphany when she returned to her work at Walmart. Despite the high salary, she said everything felt off.
“I just felt done,” she said.
At that moment, she decided to retire and to start her own business.
For inspiration, she recalled memories of making homemade ice cream with her family as a child and of making it with her children, as well. She decided to open a creamery to share the joy with her new community.
Jeanette wanted to make natural ice cream more readily available to the community. She found local suppliers who provide her with cream that contains 14% fat. The industry standard is 10% fat. The higher fat content makes the ice cream creamier.
Often times food dyes are put in ice cream to make it look a certain way, she said. She almost never uses any toppings or dyes, except if an ingredient, such as Pop-tarts, comes with the ice cream.
All the ice cream is made fresh daily at the shop. In addition to the traditional flavors of chocolate, vanilla and strawberry, they offer rocky road, salted caramel, chocolate Oreo, circus animals, cherry cheesecake and Ande mint, to name a few.
They also offer adult flavors — the treats are infused with alcohol. Two of the most popular are the White Russian and cranberry wine sorbet.
She also drew on her childhood to come up with a trademark for the store. She recalled the Elephant Car Wash and its pink elephant in the Northwest U.S. As a child she would bug her father to take her there because the mascot just stuck with her, Jeanette said.
She hopes her green cow has the same impact on others as the elephant did on her.
In the short time they have been open, it has become a popular destination for kids to come on field trips to attend ice cream making classes.
They have also experienced a 42% profit, Rudy said.
Traditionally, most small businesses struggle to make a profit, with most not seeing profits until 18 to 24 months of being in operation, according to the Small Business Administration.
“They keep saying the next month will be the slow month, but it hasn’t slowed down since we started,” Rudy said.
With the success so far, they are beginning to discuss possibly expanding to downtown Victoria, although they aren’t ready to reveal the location, he said.
Jeanette has used much of what she learned while working for Walmart to operate her store. It has positioned her for this success, she said.
Another future plan under discussion is franchising the business to get their ice cream on store shelves, Rudy said.
But for now the store remains tied to the Cuero community. The Rochas give 15% of the store’s profits back to the community through its Takeover Thursday events, which benefit a local community organization or nonprofit.
Thursday, the Takeover event benefited John C. French Elementary School’s Parent Teach Organization.
In the past, the event raised $300-$400 for the PTO, said Jamie Sims, French kindergarten teacher and PTO president.
“It’s added an extra place just to take your kids. This summer, we would come to Cuero and it was like, are we going to get ice cream,” Sims said.
She added the Green Cow’s ice cream doesn’t compare to anywhere else they have gotten ice cream from — even the well-known store-bought brands.