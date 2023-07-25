Over the past six days, four former Industrial High School baseball players have been arrested on charges accusing the recent graduates, all of whom are 18, of assaulting a 16-year-old teammate.

Since the charges against Zachary Kuchler, Christopher “Taylor” McCrory, Cullen Stumfoll and Braxton Warren have been made public, the Victoria Advocate has obtained additional information related to the case.

Now, new details shed light onto what occurred in April and May. But these details also raise questions regarding the Industrial Independent School District and Jackson County Sheriff's Office’s investigations, including the depth of law enforcement’s initial efforts. Other information also brings in a possible element of hazing regarding the incident last spring.

The timeline

According to Industrial schools Superintendent Clark Motley, district officials were told on April 27 of an incident on the high school baseball team’s school bus. The incident occurred that evening while the team was returning from a district playoff game in Hallettsville against Tidehaven High School.

Motley said the district immediately contacted the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in an investigation.

The following day, Motley said he and other district officials viewed a recorded video of the incident. The sheriff’s office said Tuesday the lead investigator, Stephen Lang, was also present on April 28 and viewed the video. Motley said the district worked “in conjunction” with law enforcement throughout the investigation.

Relatives of the 16-year-old victim said that despite multiple requests they were not allowed to view the recording until May 3.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation concluded and was passed on to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office on May 1. A sheriff’s employee said the findings “were referred without any criminal charges.”

On May 4, three days after the sheriff’s initial investigation concluded, a relative said, the victim gave his first forensic interview, which is when a victim gives their detailed recollection of events with law enforcement.

It is unclear what prompted the forensic interview after sheriff’s office said its investigation had been concluded and turned over to the district attorney. The Jackson County District Attorney’s office has not responded to numerous attempts by the Advocate for comments and information about the case.

Prior to the May 4 interview, the victim had only given a written statement to Industrial school officials on the afternoon of April 28, according to the relative. The victim’s family was not present when this took place.

On July 13, an independent grandy jury indictment was filed, charging the student athletes with felony counts of “engaging in criminal activity - assault.” On the morning of July 19, Kuchler, McCrory and Stumfoll were detained before posting bail later that day. Warren was booked on July 24.

Questions linger

In a six-minute interview on Tuesday, Motley said the investigation surrounding the incident revealed related issues within the baseball team existed.

“Through the investigation, we uncovered that hazing had occurred,” Motley said.

The superintendent did not reveal the extent of any hazing-related activities, but said the district has taken action to stop future occurrences.

A hard look at our athletic policies, different things like that, have been taken,” Motley said. "Some adjustments have been made there.”

Still, the victim’s relative said two other similar incidents involving the victim and older players on the team had occurred over the past year and a half.

The relative also said the victim informed coaches of similar past occurrences.

The school district has not released any information regarding the employment status of the baseball team’s coaches. Motley said he does not comment on personnel-related matters and did not say whether any staff disciplinary action occurred.

The relative who viewed the video said at least one coach was present during the incident as his voice can be heard on the bus.

School disciplinary action against the four former players remains unclear. A statement last week by Industrial ISD said the district “doesn’t comment on individual student discipline,” but added “consequences were addressed.”

Still, game records show all four defendants remained eligible for six more games following the incident.

In addressing any criticisms of the district's handling of the situation, Motley said officials they did what they could with the information they had.

"As information came to us about this, coaches acted appropriately as far as addressing things," Motley said. "As soon as we were aware of this incident, coaches called the athletic director, athletic director notified the principal (who) notified the sheriff's department that evening."

"They had something that we didn't know about prior to giving our consequences."