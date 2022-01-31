For about a decade, Emmanuel Opada, Victoria County Public Health’s new epidemiologist, has dedicated his life to public health. Now in Victoria, he’s continuing his passion that started in his home of Nigeria and West Africa.
Opada started his career in the medical field in Nigeria in public health and over the years developed a passion for it, culminating with work as part of the Achieving Health Nigeria Initiative, Family Health International and The Global Fund, where he helped provide basic care and HIV testing services to the population of more than 5,000 displaced people in the West Africa region.
From there Opada would pursue his master’s degree in epidemiology in the U.S. at St. Louis University. After graduating with his master’s degree he would work with local St. Louis nonprofit WalkNFaith, to help aid with health disparities in minority communities and substance abuse prevention, providing program and technical support, Opada said.
“This is a great opportunity to pursue my passion,” Opada said, noting that he feels it’s his calling in public health to provide analytic support to health professionals .
In November, Opada was hired to be Victoria County’s new epidemiologist, right before the omicron COVID-19 variant spike started in December.
Omicron wasn’t as complicated to deal with as previous variants because it wasn’t as severe, he said.
From the experience, Opada is expecting COVID-19 to be endemic, like the flu virus and will become seasonal based on previous trends. The difference maker will be the population getting vaccinated ahead of those seasons.
“During the 1918 Spanish-flu, Spanish-flu happened and became endemic and now (COVID-19) is becoming like the flu,” he said. “It’s going to continue to come, the difference will be the severity.”
Since shortly after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Victoria County Public Health Department has been without an epidemiologist.
David Gonzales, Victoria County Public Health director, is happy to have Opada in the position. noting that while he’s grateful for the state for supporting the region during the pandemic having someone on-site makes a huge difference.
“It’s been incredibly difficult because handling the pandemic and the knowledge and expertise for disease and outbreaks really relies on epidemiologists.” Gonzales said. “Everything we do for COVID from case investigation, contact tracing and everything we were doing early on in the pandemic…those are things epidemiologists are educated and trained on doing. That’s not something a clinical nurse does.”
Opada has done well handling everything that has been thrown at him as well as learning the other aspects of his job such investigating food-born illnesses, hospital-born infections and a variety of different diseases, Gonzales said.
Opada said he’s grateful for the work the staff has put in without an epidemiologist and covering for that absence and is looking forward to breaking down what was learned from the omicron variant and what could be done better in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.