For many, the start of the new year is a time to expand one's horizons, get out more and try new things. For a few Victoria residents, the first weekend of the new year, they decided to learn new art techniques at the Crossroads Art House Saturday.
From Saturday morning and into the afternoon, The Crossroads Art House held two seasonal art classes teaching kids and adults alike art skills the first weekend of the year with the Paint a Yeti and Northern Lights in Pastels classes.
Everyone was all smiles during the class as each participant and their families got to experience something new.
One such group was Victoria resident Carol Mowles, 43, and her daughter Adriana Rains, 17, who were taking the class to get out and learn something new together.
Mowles and Rains have been to classes at the Crossroads Art House before, but this was the first time they had gotten to work with pastels.
"We just wanted to get out and have some fun," Mowles said. "Adriana loves to draw, and I love to paint. I have never done this before so I wanted to give (it) a try."
For Mowles, taking part in these classes is a soothing experience, she said.
"When I'm stressed, I'll go and paint, or had a bad day, I'll go and paint, or if just something that pops in my head, I'll do it," Mowles said.
To get the effect of the aurora borealis, each of the participants used torn construction paper on their backgrounds, using jagged edges and smudging the colorful pastels to create it.
Another benefit of the class is it allows for Mowles and her daughter to get out and broaden their horizons and experience new things, she said.
Rains is on the autism spectrum and is an artist with dreams of becoming an animator, Mowles said.
"I just wanted to get her out and do other things other than drawing because she wants to make her art a career when she gets out of school," she said. "I also want her to try new things and see what she can do and what she likes to help her in the future."
Getting out in such settings not only helps her with her art skills but also aids with much of her social anxiety, Mowles said.
Rains didn't speak much but did say she enjoyed her experience learning to work with pastels.
By the time the participants finished, they each had their own unique spin on the northern lights with their own unique trees, houses and snow for the phenomenon.
The great thing about pastels is its versatility and its bright colors, said Claire Santellana, Crossroads Art House owner and instructor.
The yeti painting and northern lights seemed appropriate for the first weekend in January, especially with much of the hallmarks of winter not being present in the area, Santellana said. The art can bring that feeling of the season to life.
The Art House will have more classes throughout the month such as Wine Wednesday, which is a painting class that lets you paint what you want, exercises in Color Theory to teach how colors complement each other, and cartooning yourself, she said.
With many trying to do something new to mark the change of the year, Santellana encouraged people to give some of the classes a chance whether individually or through membership.
"It's good for everyone to give it a try at least once," she said. "The worst thing that can happen is you don't like it. It's worth trying, and you might love it. You might love that medium. The good thing about taking classes is you don't necessarily have to buy all the supplies. You can try it, and if you don't like it, you don't have to do it again. If you love it, maybe you'll want to expand your knowledge in that area more."