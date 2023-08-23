It’s not very often that a defending district champion has a new coach, but that is the case in District 13-2A, Division I as Flatonia inserts Brent Mascheck to head the program.
In 2022 Flatonia went a perfect 6-0 in district play and went three rounds deep in the postseason. This season though, they are going to look a little bit different.
The Bulldogs’ quarterback, top four rushers and top three receivers all graduated. Combine that with a philosophical change on both sides of the ball and the Bulldogs are going to be a new look group in 2023, but one that intends to keep their winning tradition going.
“I have a whole new coaching staff here, so we have completely revamped the offense,” Mascheck said. “They’ve been spread offense in the past but we’ve gone to a more Wing-T type offense and I think the kids we have right now are really built for the Wing-T.”
Flatonia’s mass exodus of talent gives many teams the feeling that they can unseat the defending champions, a popular sleeper pick in the district being Weimar. Second-year Weimar head coach Wade Griffin was hired late in the process ahead of the 2022 season.
Last season the Wildcats went just 1-5 in district, but one scores losses to Thrall and second place Thorndale gave the Wildcats hope that they are building something. Now with a year of experience for a lot of these kids and a full coaching staff, Weimar expects to be much better in 2023.
“We’re physically stronger and better conditioned from a year ago,” Griffin said. “Last year we didn’t really have an offseason with the guys and now we feel like we’re mentally stronger, physically stronger and that experience and belief will help us.”
At the bottom of the district last season was Schulenburg. The Shorthorns welcome new head coach Luke Hobbs to the program and the belief around the district is that there is a lot more talent than last seasons 0-10 record suggests.
Since getting hired Hobbs’ focus has been in weight room and getting his players conditioned to play in a very physical district.
“From the second we’ve got here we’ve stressed the importance of our weight program,” Hobbs said. “We’ve done a fantastic job in the weight room and you’re going to see a much more physical Schulenburg football team because of it.”