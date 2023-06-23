New ownership looks to give former Autumn Park a new lease in the community

Infestation, mold, water leaking from the ceiling, air conditioning issues, a dilapidated parking lot, broken toilets. If you named an issue that would drive people from an apartment complex, The Grove Apartments, the former Autumn Park, probably has it or had it.

The problems have been so systemic over the years that a common phrase uttered to those moving to Victoria who knew someone living in the area was: "Don't go to Autumn Park."

However, new ownership of the historically troubled property is looking to change its reputation and improve the complex for those living there.

New York businessman Peter Farkas, along with partners Linda Salamon, Aharon Friedman and Eran Israely, owns the The Grove Apartments under the corporate banner 4405 Navarro Owner LLC.

The partnership was formed to target troubled properties and rehabilitates them to provide more affordable housing since all have extensive careers in real estate, Farkas said.

"I'm actually at the point in my life where money ain't my God," he said. "Part of the reason I'm doing this is because, you know, I spent my entire career in the real estate business, and I get a chance to help people. I could be buying industrial (real estate), I could be doing different things, but I want to house people (in need of affordable housing)."

Farkas said that the group had success with properties in Texas around Fort Cavazos in Killeen and wants to extend that to Victoria. However, The Grove is a challenge in its own right.

"This is the worst property I've ever bought," he said.

He, the partners and property manager Stacy Padon have acknowledged the problems past and present and are trying to make the complex a good place to reside, planning events for residents and the community and refurbishing apartment homes.

Before buying the property, he said the group did their due diligence, walking the property and inspecting a quarter of the 250-plus units.

Issues there were stacking up on top of what already existed before the sale in April 2022, said Rick Madrid, Victoria Development Services assistant director and building official.

Complaints piled up

"Normally (complaints) happen a lot in all apartment complexes, mostly the older ones. But most recently, with Autumn Park Apartments, the complaints came up considerably more there at the end of the ownership," Madrid said.

According to city Code Enforcement case summary documents, the previous owner's community manager asked for the remaining cases to be resolved so the sale with with Farkas' partnership could conclude.

Code Enforcement responded that it wasn't that simple, as the fence around the property was dilapidated, the parking lot was in disrepair, there was a dilapidated accessory structure, trash was outside the Dumpster and myriad other issues, according to the documents.

The city eventually resorted to bringing municipal court cases regarding the matters to the previous owner when it was still called Autumn Park, Madrid said.

The Victoria Advocate reached out to the previous ownership group, Dallas-based CrestMarc, regarding the state of the property when ownership transferred, but a representative declined to comment or provide their name given the time that has elapsed since the property was sold.

While the exterior issues have been resolved with Farkas' group putting money into redeveloping the parking lot and fence, tearing down the accessory structure and cleaning up the trash, interior issues persist, with reports to Code Enforcement continuing since the new ownership took over.

Tenants as recently as this year have reported mold, pest infestations, problems with air conditioning and lack of cold water to Code Enforcement since Farkas' group took over.

However, in some of those cases, the tenant didn't fill out work orders on the issues, resulting in management only becoming aware of the problems once Code Enforcement or a community leader presented them, according to Farkas and Code Enforcement documents.

With issues piling up under previous ownership, the relationship between tenants and management most likely became negative, resulting in complaints going straight to Code Enforcement rather than having work orders filed, Farkas said.

The issues were so significant that Mid-Coast Family Services declined to renew its annual contract with the apartment complex for the units leased in the nonprofit's name for those struggle to lease under their own names, CEO Ginny Stafford said.

"We had to make a decision and, really, we left it up to some of the tenants. And the ones who wanted to move out, we helped them relocate. And the ones who wanted to stay, we certainly are going to work with them to make sure that their apartments meet all of the HUD habitability standards, and so far they have," Stafford said.

Turning things around

With all the challenges, Farkas and his partners reached out to community leaders wondering what they could do to turn around the property's reputation or if they should wave the white flag, costing Victoria over 250 affordable apartment units amid a shortage of such homes.

"It'd be it would be catastrophic, because there's already a shortage of affordable apartments. So we need The Grove," Stafford said. "We need them to succeed and we are on their team. We want their plans to come to fruition because the bottom line is we're supporting our renters and we want our renters to have a safe, affordable price place to live."

Since talking to community leaders, Farkas group has made changes renovating the apartments, following up with each Code Enforcement complaint and having management team live in the apartments during the week so they have a stake in the property, Farkas said.

The new owners have also repainted the complex, redone the pool, installed new doors, put in new individual unit wood fencing and stairs, and opened the complex for inspection by the Victoria Housing Authority to ensure the units are up to standard.

They've also installed new water line valves to limit water shut off in the entire complex and contracted with a new exterminator to come weekly, along with six emergency visits should the need arise, Farkas said.

The complex is also doing mold tests should the issue develop, with 48-hour self-test kits called Mold Armor, which allow for it to be sent away for further testing, he said.

Making amends

They are also trying to reestablish the connection between the landlord and tenants by creating a sense of community with complex events such as a pool party held June 16 to mark the pool's renovations finishing and a "touch a truck" event this Saturday.

That sense of community is expected to be enhanced further. The owners have discussed installing murals at the complex with Jupiter Horizons Gallery to give it a sense of identity, Claire Santellana, gallery co-owner, said.

Clifford Tillmon, a resident of The Grove through Mid-Coast Family Services who has been there less than a year, praised the ownership's effort to renovate the complex though he'll have to leave it soon.

Tillmon only hopes they stay communicative with work orders and what is going on in the complex, which Farkas plans to do.

"We are open to working with them again. We appreciate the opportunity to repair any misunderstandings we might have had in the past, and I feel like we're on the track to do that," Stafford said. "They're trying to make it more of a community and not just a place where you sleep and be in a neighborhood of like-minded community members that hang out together, so yeah, our experience with the landlord is totally different (compared to the previous one)."

It will be a lot of work to turn around the complex's reputation, as it will take strong marketing, good on-site managers and a quality maintenance crew, which has become difficult to find in recent years, Madrid said.

"They seem to be on the right track," Assistant City Manager Mike Etienne said. "I certainly am encouraged that they will be able to be successful in providing a very nice facility for our residents to rent."