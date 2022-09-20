The Victoria police and fire departments should be able to move into their new $33 million headquarters by 2025, adding security and space for law enforcement, firefighters and municipal court workers.

That's the take-away from a Tuesday morning presentation to civic and business leaders by City Manager Jesús Garza, who said city hall and the 700 Main building filled with municipal workers would then see offices moved and rebuilt.

Municipal Court also would gain a larger space at the new public safety building on a 32-acre site off Main Street at East Airline Road, he said.

"We do feel, unfortunately, that currently our public safety facilities are inadequate, unsafe, decentralizing, dated," he told the business leaders and government officials attending the Victoria Partnership meeting held weekly by the Victoria Economic Development Corp. "And, specifically, for PD it is the worst, right? I mean, PD is in a building that was built in 1966. At the time, the police department had 50 positions, sworn positions, now we have 130. And so clearly, this building was just not adequate, hence why they've expanded and expanded into City Hall, kicking departments out."

Before he arrived, Garza said, a study was conducted in 2017-2018 that looked examined the issue. He said there were flaws in the study and it never was advanced. In fact, he said, "This wasn't a study that necessarily was, I think for my understanding, made very public. It never, it never got to a point of even being presented to council in a public setting."

When Garza arrived in 2019, he said, he determined one point of the study was correct: more space was needed.

"You probably may or may not realize how many public safety related facilities we have around town," he said. "Once we combine police and fire, ranging from, of course, the police headquarters downtown and city hall, to their presence at the mall, to the fire department administration building to the training facility, to the driving range.

"I mean, they're spread out. And this isn't necessarily conducive to efficient and productive operations, especially if we expect, you know, our police and fire folks to work together."

The 2018 study envisioned a campus will all aspects in one place at a cost of what today would be $65 million to $70 million.

He prefers the provide a facility in the midsize import price range rather than having the city purchase a luxury car.

"I rather tell you with confidence that hey, you know what, I'm gonna get you that reliable Honda Civic, you know, or something," Garza said. "And follow through with that, as opposed to just making people think that they're gonna get, you know, that Ferrari and then it just never comes."

The city council approved the $750,000 land purchase in July and Garza said the council is expected to approve a design contract in October. That would be followed by nearly a year of designing before a construction contract could be approved, probably by September 2023. From there, bidding for the work and construction would last until about April 2025, when the campus would be ready for occupancy.

It will include about 90% more space for the police department, a 27% increase for fire administration and 122% more space for the municipal court, which now hears cases in the city council chambers.

But that's just half the story.

Once the building is occupied by the police and fire departments and the municipal court, there's going to be a lot of space vacant in city hall.

Garza envisions adding security and space for the city council chambers and expanding the cramped space used by the city manager, city attorney and other offices. He'll also bring back to city hall agencies now working in the 700 Main building, including finance; communications and public affairs; and human resources.

That, in turn, would free up space for the remaining offices in the 700 Main building.

"Now, let's go through a process to ensure that the remaining departments have the space that they need to also grow into over the next 20 years. And so that's sort of the ripple effect that we envision, in order to get get us through the next 20 years of just city staff growth."