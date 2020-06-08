Trainees in basic military training learn defensive fighting positions in preparation for Basic Expeditionary Airman Skills Training on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. This was the first day mask wear was implemented as a required safety measure during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Contributed Photo by the 37th Training Wing of the Air Force
Ahlazah Roy is sworn in at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio when she completed her medical tests to join the Army.
Military recruiting remains mission critical for the armed forces in the Crossroads during the pandemic.
The effects of COVID-19 have changed everyday operations, but finding new recruits carries on with many recent Crossroads graduates eager to serve their country.
Recent Goliad High School graduate Ben Roe is excited to start his career in the U.S. Air Force, but many of the specifics in the near future are still up in the air. He is set to ship out to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio on July 21 for boot camp and then complete technical school in Wichita Falls to become an Air Force bomber refueling mechanic.
