Military recruiting remains mission critical for the armed forces in the Crossroads during the pandemic.

The effects of COVID-19 have changed everyday operations, but finding new recruits carries on with many recent Crossroads graduates eager to serve their country.

Recent Goliad High School graduate Ben Roe is excited to start his career in the U.S. Air Force, but many of the specifics in the near future are still up in the air. He is set to ship out to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio on July 21 for boot camp and then complete technical school in Wichita Falls to become an Air Force bomber refueling mechanic.

