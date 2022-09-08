If Blake and Merri Truax have anything to say about it, the next decision you make will be in downtown Victoria at their new restaurant and pub.
Another Pour Decision is expected to open by the end of October at the space occupied by Vela Farms at 221 S. Main St. And together with other restaurants open now, or soon to open, it could mean the beginning of a downtown dining and drinking district.
The new restaurant and pub will feature service seven days a week with comfort food similar to the couple's other restaurant, The Barn, 12201 Farm-to-Market Road 236 in Mission Valley. You can expect burgers, chicken sandwiches and chicken skewers, fried and spicy shrimp and standard bar fare among the many menu items, plus pool and live music.
Brunches will be served on weekends and, down the road, the Truaxes said they will serve up breakfasts. Lunch deliveries in the downtown core are also likely once the restaurant gets going.
"Everyone's super excited about it," said Bill Wendlant, who owns the former hardware store and is leasing the 4,000 or so square feet of space to the Truaxes.
But before Another Pour Decision could open, the couple had to settle on a name. "We kind of like the way it is," Merri Truax said of the play on words used in the business's name.
Vela Farms closes its doors on Friday and will open Sept. 15 at 4802 John Stockbauer Drive. There, it will feature a coffee shop, expanded bakery, grab-and-go items and a drive-thru.
Once it vacates the downtown space, the Truaxes and their army of family and friends with handle the remodeling, including constructing the bars and spaces, plus handling the decorations.
Blake Truax said he and their kids and significant others would do the work.
"The city has been great about working with them," Wendlandt said.
The new bar and grill will be next door to another that's been in the works for a few months, the 5D Tavern.
Another Pour Decision and 5D Tavern join other downtown food establishments, including Huvar's Artisan Market and Fossati's Delicatessen, two deli-style restaurants just steps away, and El Paso Tacos and Tequila across the street.
Blake and Merri Truax said they see the cluster of food spots as a good thing.
"My staff and I are elated to have a new business to quickly move in after Vela Farms relocates to their new space," said Danielle Williams, the city's economic development director. "To have another restaurant in that same location will keep the momentum going for downtown.
"On top of that, to have them open seven days a week just like El Paso will encourage more folks to want to dine and visit downtown. This checks so many boxes for our goals and initiatives that originated from our community-driven Downtown Master Plan."
The new restaurant owners agree.
"The more there is in the same vicinity, the more people," Merri Truax said.
"The more options," her husband added, "they'll bounce around."
