Victoria County Commissioners approved a contract with Harris Recording Solutions for a notification service that will allow property owners to be notified if a document is filed under their name into the official public records of the Victoria County Clerk's Office.
"Cyber criminals are getting a little bit smarter in the world and unfortunately technology has made it easier to fraudulently prepare documents," said County Clerk Heidi Easley in a presentation to Commissioners Monday. "This gives the citizens of our county a bit more protection and safety knowing that if something were to be filed fraudulently without their knowledge, they'd be alerted to that."
The public will be able to sign up online at the County Clerk's website to receive an email notification any time a document with their name on it is filed at the County Clerk's office.
The program will cost an initial fee of nearly $10,000 to setup and an annual recurring fee of $2,500. Funding for it was discussed during 2022 budget talks this summer, and money from the American Rescue Plan Act fund was earmarked to pay for it.
"When COVID hit, to me this was pretty much something that we have to have. We've got to have it to protect everyone," said Easley in an interview Monday afternoon. "It's something that a lot of counties are going to just because people are vulnerable now."
Since the pandemic began in 2020, more people are transitioning to do e-filing or e-recording of their property documents, which also makes verification more difficult and fraud easier, said Easley.
The service is expected to be available online by the end of February, said Easley.
