Kim Martin, forewoman for the city of Victoria’s Parks and Recreation Department, plugs in the battery to demonstrate how mosquito traps will work once the city receives them. There will be four traps in total, and the mosquitoes caught will be sent off to determine whether they are carrying any diseases.
Soon Victoria residents will know a bit more about the little blood-sucking pests that swarm the city after heavy rains and torment those brave enough to venture outdoors during the summer.
This year, the city of Victoria plans to participate in a statewide program to trap and test mosquitoes, in an effort to identify the types of mosquitoes in the area and any possible viruses they’re carrying.
Cat DeLaura is the local government reporter at the Victoria Advocate. She was born in Texas, but grew up in Virginia. She came back to Texas to get her masters in Journalism at the University of Texas at Austin.
