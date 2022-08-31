Trinity Episcopal School is set to begin construction on a new building meant to replace the school’s elementary building and consolidate students under one roof.

The new building is expected to be completed by the end of June 2023, according to Kristy Nelson, Trinity's head of school.

It will include 22 classrooms, a multipurpose space and an outdoor classroom.

Trinity’s student body has grown significantly over recent years, according to the school’s board chair Spencer Klotzman, which helped prompt the decision to expand the campus.

“We’re just very proud of it … we’re continuing a legacy that has been very important for many Victorians,” Klotzman said about the building project.

The current elementary school building was constructed in the 1950s on the same block as Trinity Episcopal Church. It’s across Moody Street from the middle school building, meaning students and teachers have to cross the street to go from one part of campus to another.

The new building, which will be a two-story expansion to the current middle school building, will put almost the entire campus under one roof and allow elementary students to move out of the portable buildings they’re currently using.

This change will not only be more convenient, but it will also be safer, according to school leaders.

Consolidating the campus will decrease the amount of outside doors the school has to secure. It will also include a “man trap,” a sort of atrium which prevents someone from entering the building without being buzzed in.

Both this atrium and outside doors will be monitored by cameras, according to Nelson, and parts of the school will be outfitted with bullet-resistant glass.

“It’s just horrible that you have to think about these things,” she said.

The building project will cost about $7.9 million.

The old elementary school building will be partially razed to be used for a playground and green space, since the new building is set to go up where the school’s playground currently sits.

Renderings of the building plans show colorfully painted walls and reading nooks along with classrooms and a playground equipped with a soccer field.

At a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday morning, Bishop David Reed of the Diocese of West Texas prayed for the new school.

“Bless this ground, O Lord, that we may know that wherever we are with you, we are on holy ground,” he said.