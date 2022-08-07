Victoria families got their first look at the Victoria School District’s new VISD Connections center, a resource center which will connect district families to services and amenities in the area.

The center includes a food pantry, a clothing closet, a library and toiletries supplies on site for families to take advantage of.

It also houses the district’s family services team, which can help with pregnancy or housing related issues.

“Hopefully we can solve just about any problem families have,” VISD Connections Coordinator Candice Pohl said.

The center combines several district services under one roof, such as those in the Kidz Connection Center. Pohl said her team hopes to have rotating space for community organizations, so families can get direct access to their services.

“We’re trying to look at both sides of families and students, and we believe if we can get our students' needs met, then they will have greater success, and if we can get our families’ needs met, they’re also going to have greater success,” Pohl said.

When families come into the center for help, Pohl said, they will fill out a needs assessment form and then get the information or items they need from the center's staff.

Superintendent Quinten Shepherd spoke highly of the new initiative at Thursday's grand opening.

“One of the things we started to think about is what makes for an unbreakable relationship between the community and the schools, and what makes for an unbreakable relationship between adults and kids, and adults and each other,” Shepherd said at the ceremony. “It’s all about creating a safe space, a physically and emotionally safe space, having a way to connect with people, so, safety, connections and then, most importantly, having a shared future.”

The Driscoll Health Plan donated $10,000 to the district for the center, as one of the many community organizations which the district works with.

The organizations had tables set up at the grand opening, offering information, snacks and knick-knacks to visitors. Driscoll Health gave away free backpacks to the first 500 families who arrived.

A big part of the district’s efforts is not just to provide families with services, but also to connect families to outside organizations which can offer further help, Pohl said.

One of those organizations, the Golden Crescent CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate), was handing out information at the event.

Christine Tovar, a CASA supervisor, said she thinks the district’s new center will be helpful for Victoria families.

“I think it is really important, because it provides people with the resources they need,” she said.

Tovar also said she thinks the new center makes it more likely for families to know about the services which organizations like CASA offer, and, thus, take advantage of them.

Jolynn Olguin, a parent at the opening, agreed.

“We are super excited. It’s definitely something that the community needs, especially in this area, so we’re excited to see what the school year’s going to bring and how we’re going to be able to see this bless our community,” Olguin said.