COVID-19
A mask hangs on the rearview mirror of a parked car.

 Yehyun Kim | ykim@vicad.com

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services reported 70 new COVID-19 cases, 44 new recoveries and no deaths from the respiratory disease in the region Monday.

Of the new cases, 55 were in Victoria County, eight in Matagorda County and seven in Wharton County. Of the new recoveries, 35 were in Victoria County, three in Calhoun County, three in DeWitt County, two in Jackson County and one in Lavaca County.

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county - April 19, 2021

County Total (+New) Recoveries (+New) Deaths (+New)
Calhoun 2,227 (+0) 2,181 (+3) 23 (+0)
DeWitt 1,915 (+0) 1,846 (+3) 59 (+0)
Goliad 443 (+0) 427 (+0) 13 (+0)
Jackson 1,782 (+0) 1,723 (+2) 31 (+0)
Lavaca 2,435 (+0) 2,337 (+1) 75 (+0)
Matagorda 3,768 (+8) 3,541 (+0) 102 (+0)
Refugio 642 (+0) 617 (+0) 20 (+0)
Victoria 8,447 (+55) 8,096 (+35) 199 (+0)
Wharton 4,014 (+7) 3,857 (+0) 113 (+0)
9-County total 25,673 (+70) 24,625 (+44) 635 (+0)

