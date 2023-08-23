For Nixon-Smiley and Karnes City in district play, the difference in 2022 was success in one score games.
Last season Nixon-Smiley finished second in District 15-3A, Division II and a big reason why was its success in one score games on their way to a 5-1 record in district play. The Mustangs beat Comfort 40-34, Karnes City 20-13 and their first round playoff game against Santa Rosa 20-14.
“I think it has a lot to do with the way we approach the game, we run a Slot-T offense which is all about ball control,” Nixon-Smiley head coach Troy Moses said. “We’re going to keep the ball as long as possible, eliminate mistakes and I think the way we approach the game gives us an advantage.”
On the other side of things Karnes City will be looking to come out on top in those one score games in 2023. Close losses to Nixon-Smiley, 20-13, and Natalia, 24-19, ultimately cost the Badgers a playoff spot. After just missing out on the playoffs a season ago there’s an added motivation among the upper classmen who want to leave their mark and get the team back into the postseason.
“There’s some excitement and motivation here between the younger guys and older guys,” Karnes City head coach Chuck Cook said. “The upper classmen are really trying to leave their mark and taking the time to coach these younger guys player to player.”
At the top of the district resides Poth, who went a perfect 6-0 in district play, outscoring opponents 333-20. After the Pirates though, the belief is that the remaining six teams in the district are evenly matched, meaning those three playoff spots are all up for grabs.
“After Poth it’s pretty competitive. Natalia, Karnes City, Comfort and Dilley are all tough teams,” Moses said. “We were lucky enough last year to be able to come out victorious in all of those games, but they’re all close and competitive games so I look forward to that competition again this year.”