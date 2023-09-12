One hundred and two, that's how many consecutive district games the Goliad Tigerettes have won, dating back to 2014.

The 2023 Tigerettes continued that tradition of winning in district play with a sweep of Taft in their district opener Tuesday night at the Goliad Events Center.

"It's not an easy thing to have on somebody's shoulder's," Goliad head coach Jess Odem said. "Nobody wants to be that team that it happens to, so I think as they come into district they know that it's never going to be easy."

While winning 102 district games in a row is not easy, neither is the Tigerettes non-district schedule. In their final four games prior to district play, the Tigerettes faced off against 4A opponents Cuero and El Campo along with 5A programs Victoria West and Gregory Portland.

"We enjoy the fast pace, we want to see it," Odem said. "We know that's what's going to be in our future if we want to reach our goal, we like playing those higher level teams. I'm glad they're able to get us on their schedule."

Goliad tops TGCA Class 3A poll For the fourth week in a row Goliad is on top of the Texas Girls Coaches Association volleyball poll.

The Tigerettes won all four of those matches to help cement themselves on top of the Texas Girls Coaches Association 3A volleyball poll. The Tigerettes have been on top of the coaches poll since Aug. 21 and have won 18 of 19 games since then. Being on top of the poll is something the players talk about, and they have an interest in proving those who rank them highly right.

"We definitely talk about that all of the time," senior outside hitter Kyla Hill said of being ranked No. 1. "I like to tell the team, 'Hey guys remember we're No. 1 so we got to stay up there."

Hill finished the district opener against Taft with 20 kills. Hill is one of just two seniors on this roster alongside Addison Zamzow. This season the Tigerettes are working with a freshman setter, Isabel Sanchez, along with two other freshman who see playing time, Addison Yendrey and Sophi Wallek.

Goliad's youth doesn't end with the three freshman. Two sophomores also see significant court time, Karolynn Youngblood and Maevyn Wunsch. Goliad's youth was something the team was curious about entering the season, but the young players have answered the call, vaulting them to a 24-3 record and to the top of the polls.

"I am a little surprised at how well we've done because our preseason is really tough," Odem said of her young players' production. "But whenever we started playing it was clear that these girls are focused and they're ready to get the job done."

Hill has been pleasantly surprised by the freshman's abilities to produce right away, recalling her time as a freshman where she did not feel quite as ready to produce on the varsity stage.

"When I was a freshman and I came onto the court I was so scared," Hill said. "We tried to make our freshmen feel as comfortable as possible so they could feel their best."

The young players have quickly adhered to the standard that Goliad has set over the years, which is high. Even late in the third set against Taft, Odem was still coaching, still trying to clean things and make her team better. As district play continues that's what Odem wants to see, the Tigerettes getting better.

"There's always something that we can be working on, so we're never going to just sit back and let a game go," Odem said. "Our passes can always be better, our feet can always be faster, it's always a constant job to keep coaching because there's always something to get better at."

District 29-3A

Goliad 3, Taft 0

Taft 7 10 10

Goliad 25 25 25

Highlights: (G) Kyla Hill 20 kills, 5 digs, 3 aces; Isabel Sanchez 36 assists, 4 kills, 2 digs, 2 aces, 1 block; Addison Yendrey 8 kills, 3 blocks; Maevyn Wunsch 7 kills, 4 digs, 4 aces, 3 blocks.

Records: Taft 1-1, Goliad 24-3, (1-0)