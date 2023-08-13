SEADRIFT — The family and friends of Suzie Escobedo haven't seen or heard from her since she disappeared from her Seadrift home in August 2018.
With the fifth anniversary of her disappearance, Escobedo's family held a demonstration in partnership with the Greater Houston League of United Latin American Citizens to demand answers and justice for her all the way to Seadrift City Hall. LULAC also committed resources to bring resolution to the family.
Starting at the Bayside Pavilion, 702 Bay Ave., about 100 of Escobedo's family, friends, and LULAC members marched half a mile to city hall. They wore shirts bearing her face and carried signs written in Spanish and English demanding justice.
Chants of "Bring Suzie home," and "Justicia para Suzie," rang out with the family and LULAC leading the march and the chants.
"The family has been in agony for five years. They need answers. They need something to give them hope, to keep them going," said Sergio Lira, Greater Houston LULAC president. "They've been looking for their daughter for five years. That is way too long for this family, and Greater Houston LULAC is here to support them."
Once inside city hall, after a video showed the family recounting their memories of the day she disappeared and how they've felt since, LULAC promised to raise $50,000 as a reward for information provided to law enforcement to anyone who comes forward with information that leads to finding Escobedo.
In addition, the organization promised to take the case to the Houston FBI office to give it more resources.
"We understand that a community response is very powerful and it motivates others to get to work," Lira said. "We realize that after five years, cases become dormant and oftentimes new missing cases take priority, but we decided to renew the investigations to go back and pressure law enforcement to provide answers to the family. Five years is too long for families to endure this type of suffering. It takes willpower of the community to prompt law enforcement to act and that's why we are supporting this community.”
LULAC supports law enforcement and understands that in a small town, resources for investigations are limited. Hence, the organization is committed to bring the same justice found in a large city like Houston to Calhoun County in Escobedo's case, he said.
Over the last five years, the family has dealt with Escobedo's absence. For the last two years, they have felt there was a lack of communication with them about the case, including the results of a blood sample that was found in Escobedo's bedroom by her sister Soraida Rodriguez, 28, of Seadrift, soon after her disappearance.
"I feel like we're closer," Rodriguez said. "We're putting pressure on them to give us some sort of answer of that DNA that was found in that RV...They've kind of been slacking a little because we've asked them plenty of times about the blood and whose is it and they haven't given us a response. They always tell us it is confidential and they can't tell us."
Representatives of the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office and other local law enforcement agencies working the investigation attended the demonstration. Sheriff Bobbie Vickery spoke to the demonstrators.
"Suzie is not that much different in age than my daughter," Vickery said. "I can only imagine what the family is going through. I know what the community is going through, and I know there isn't a single day that goes by that we don't think about it, that we don't work it in some sort of fashion. We are constantly looking for answers. We need answers so we can give you answers."
The Sheriff's Office has provided as much information as it can to the family over the years because it is an ongoing investigation, he said. Officers have updated the family as much as it can along the way.
"There are certain things that we can't divulge in an active case for justice to be served," Vickery said. "There are good cases every day that get dismissed on technicalities because it's harder today in the age of social media. It would be too easy to get a potential case dismissed if certain information in the case was put out before justice was served."
It will take someone coming forward with additional information to deliver justice, he said.
"I firmly believe there is someone out there with that missing piece of the puzzle to this case," Vickery said. "They just need to come forward."
Given what the family is going through, not seeing their loved one for five years with no knowledge about what happened that day, he understands they are hurting.
However, there isn't a day the office employees forget about the case. Pictures of Escobedo are at the entrance to the office and on Vickery's desk, the sheriff said.
Also assisting in the investigation is the Texas Rangers cold case division, he said.
He is hopeful Saturday’s demonstration will lead to someone coming forward, he said.
"At the end of the day, we just need closure," Rodriguez said. "No more silence. We need answers."