NORDHEIM — In most Texas towns, the cathedral in which the community gathers to cheer on their children is composed of two sets of bleachers, a 360-by-160-foot grass field and stadium flood lights that turn on Friday night.
However, in Nordheim, while they still have two sets of bleachers, the field is a 1,200-square-foot barn with a dirt floor, fences, rusted beams and corrugated steel walls that has hosted Nordheim’s livestock show for generations, but Saturday was its last show.
"The barn was built by the community. So there is a lot of pride in that as this is a small community with self-reliance," Nordheim FFA adviser Robert Yager said.
The Nordheim school district will be building a new barn on top of the current barn's location that is double the size for their Future Farmers of America program. It's being funded as a part of an about $8-million bond approved by district voters, Superintendent Kevin Wilson said.
"The thing you have to understand about Nordheim is that we don't play football, so Friday night lights doesn't mean anything here. This (livestock show) is our Friday night lights," Yager said. "This is where the pride is for the community."
That pride could be seen in the full stands as attendees eagerly cheered their hearts out for the competitors and bid on the animals at auction, highlighting the need for a bigger barn for the livestock show.
However, it's bittersweet as generations of Nordheim community members have been through that barn, with many signing a portion of the wall that will be placed in the new barn.
That bittersweetness extends to Nordheim FFA's senior class as well, with all four of the seniors who showed their animals being close and three of them being part of the program since the third grade.
Nordheim seniors Conor Metting, Ryan Schuenemann and Emagen Sytra have helped each other through everything with the barn being a place where that relationship shines, from helping each other show their animals to being there for each other when it was time to say goodbye to the animals that were just sold.
"Our first year, when it was time to sell, the trailer would back up and load all our little buddies onto the trailer. That was hard. Everybody was crying, tears running down faces. Even the parents were sad," Schuenemann said. "We all went through that experience. It strengthened our bond and even though we were sad that our animals were gone, we still had each other."
Schuenmann, whose father, cousins and other family members showed in that same barn, said it was great to be able to close it out with his friends.
Metting, Schuenemann and Sytra all plan to help the next generation as well, whether it be passing their knowledge, skills and tools to their younger family members, or in Sytra’s case, hoping to come back and be coach at the school someday.
Braylon Wiliams, the fourth Nordheim senior who showed in what was his first year after receiving encouragement to participate by his peers and community, said he was happy to get to be part of that moment.
"It's pretty cool to be a part of history about the town," Williams said. "When people talk about it, they'll always talk about that year 2022 where they built the new barn and (the livestock show) was the end of this one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.