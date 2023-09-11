During the COVID-19 pandemic, it was difficult for places like a nursing home to hold events for visiting families because of the many health restrictions in place.
Now on the other side, Amy Stasny, administrator of Twin Pines North Nursing Home, said holidays like National Grandparents' Day serve as an opportunity to bring families of residents into the facility to enjoy the company of their family members.
"During COVID, we didn't really get to do stuff like this because we are on lockdown," Stasny said. "So, we did this to bring families in and just to show him that it's not your typical nursing home."
In the U.S., many families observe the first Sunday after Labor Day as Grandparents' Day. On Sunday, families of local residents visited to enjoy food, conversations and some games of bingo with their loved ones.
This year marked the first time the home celebrated the lesser-known holiday and employees were happy with the turnout.
Stasny said she was happily surprised to see that even more family members attended than the more than 50 who RSVP'd.
Families filled the home's common area on Sunday in honor of the grandparents who live there. Laughs could be heard between the clink of glasses and plates as families enjoyed each other's company. From great grandchildren to the sons of daughters of residents at the home, families enjoyed plates of ham, potatoes and cornbread as the waited for a game of bingo to kickoff later.
Stella Hardin, a resident of Twin Pines, was especially fond of the food served on Sunday and shared praise for the work that staff did to put on the events.
Hardin's son, Mike Hardin, said he is always impressed with the work that Twin Pines North does.
"The people are so good and so are the facilities," he said. "It's very nice it's clean ... She's blessed to have a place here."
Other families of the facility's residents shared their praise for the vent, too.
Barbara Shutter's mother, Vivian Terrell, has lived at Twin Pines North for seven and a half years. Shutter said the event serves as an opportunity for people like her to meet other families who have a family member in the home.
Shutter is a regular visitor and said she visits the home around two to three times each week. Bingo was the hot ticket item on the agenda for Sunday, which Shutter said is no different than most days at the home.
"They love to play bingo," Shutter said. "They do that maybe two days days a week at least."
"Sometimes it's even more," her mother said.
Shutter's mother explained that during the week, residents can win play money playing bingo and use it to purchase items or in auctions that take place at the facility.
"This day is amazing," Shutter said. "It's really nice that that they do this for them, because it encourages the families to come out for sure."