Once upon a time, McDonald's came up with a recipe that a generation of fast-food consumers knew by heart. It went: Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame-seed bun.

The Big Mac was introduced across the country in 1968, becoming an instant hit. Back then, you could only get the "special sauce" on a Big Mac.

But starting Thursday in Victoria and some other parts of South Texas, the sauce will be available to pretty much anyone who asks. Have Chicken McNuggets and want the sauce? How about a plain burger you want to spice up? Sure and sure.

"For 55 years, fans have been asking for a side of Big Mac sauce to take all their McDonald’s favorites to the next level," the company said in a statement. "And starting April 27, they’ll be able to enjoy it with everything with the first-ever, limited time drop of Big Mac sauce dip cups in the U.S."

A preview of the sauce by the Victoria Advocate reveals it's very much like thousand island dressing, but with a mild, spicy kick. It comes in containers similar to those used to serve dipping sauces for Chicken McNuggets, but is wrapping, the company says, hails to the retro blue and silver wrappers of the original Big Macs of 1968.

The fast-food restaurant says you can only get the sauces if you order via your smartphone McDonald's app, but a manager at a local restaurant said if you walk up to the counter you won't be denied, since customer service is one of the chain's goals.

The sauce will be available, the company says, "for a limited time." Until then, dip away.