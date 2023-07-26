The company building four nuclear power plants at Dow's Seadrift production campus has landed a major contract to build up to a dozen small modular reactors in central Washington state, where carbon-free power is mandated by 2045.

The reactors, which use a new technology rendering them among the safest such power sources available, will be built in Richland, Washington, on the same campus as Energy Northwest's main power station, known as the Columbia Generating Station, the companies said in a joint statement.

“It is exciting to see Energy Northwest and X-energy keep Central Washington at the forefront of energy innovation in this country while delivering on the growing need for clean energy technologies," U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Washington, said in a prepared statement. "I look forward to seeing the great benefits this project will bring to our communities and our nation."

The joint development agreement between X-energy, of Rockville, Maryland, and Energy Northwest, calls for up to 12 of the small modular reactors, each of which can generate 80 megawatts of electricity. They would go online beginning about 2030.

In Seadrift, Dow has contracted for four of the reactors to power its production facilities. Any extra electricity will be sold to the Texas power grid. The first would power up before then end of this decade, officials have said.

The Columbia Generating Station is the only nuclear plant in the Northwest region and already is capable of powering about 1 million households. The added 960 megawatts from the new nuclear reactors would power another 800,000 homes.

The industry publication World Nuclear News reported this week the Washington state plant was expected to be the first use of the X-energy Xe-100 reactors, but Dow stepped to the front of the line with its agreement in May. The Dow facility is part of the Energy Department's Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program, in which it awarded X-energy $1.2 billion in 2021 to develop, license, build and demonstrate an operational advanced reactor and fuel fabrication facility by the end of the decade.

Dow and X-energy expect to apply to build the plants to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in the next year and to begin construction in 2026.

At Dow, each of the reactors would cycle 220,000 billiard ball-size "pebbles" from top to bottom like a gumball machine, each emitting radiation that would superheat swirling helium, which would transfer heat via pipes to water. The helium is incapable of absorbing radiation and it would never come into contact with the water directly, but tubes would heat the water, which would boil and turn power turbine generators or be sent to manufacturing facilities.

X-energy and Energy Department officials have told the Victoria Advocate the "pebbles" are incapable of melting down. Some families near the Seadrift operation have voiced opposition to reactors in their community.