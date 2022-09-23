The U.S. Department of Education named Nursery Elementary School a National Blue Ribbon School last week, making it one of only 297 schools in the county to receive the accolade.

The award was based on the school's high academic performance.

"This is an outstanding accomplishment for ourselves and our community," Nursery school district Superintendent Larry Gajewskey said of the recognition.

He pointed to the school's teachers as key to its academic performance, calling them "A plus" instructors.

"It's a testament of teachers that are dedicated," he said. "They're here on the weekends, at night. I come here on the weekend and there's teachers here."

The school's new principal, Jennifer Southern, has also paid "huge dividends," he said, particularly by working with teachers and student data, another key to academic success.

At least 30 other schools in Texas were named 2022 Blue Ribbon Schools, but Nursery was the only one in the Crossroads.

"Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs," U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a news release. "These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students' lives."

State education officials nominate schools for the program, which has run since 1982.

Nursery Elementary earned an A in the Texas Education Agency's 2022 accountability ratings, receiving distinctions in reading, math science, academic growth, post-secondary readiness and closing the gaps.