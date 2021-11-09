O’Connor ACE Elementary School has less of a music class than it does an imaginative cultural workshop.
Music teacher Emil Matula has done away with the old models of music class. The students aren’t climbing up on risers and singing choral songs, and they aren’t just learning to play a few notes on a recorder.
Instead, the children at O’Connor are learning to play guitar, keyboard and drums. They’re listening to music and translating their interpretation of songs, their emotions and thoughts into art, and they’re learning languages like Spanish and Japanese.
What’s more, the students are doing all of this simultaneously, free of distracting noise pollution through the use of headphones. The 45-minute class is run by dividing the students into small groups of four to five that rotate through stations where they draw, play instruments, sing, learn languages and do writing exercises.
“It’s starting to take the form of a workshop instead of a classroom,” Matula said. “What the kids are doing is kind of creating, kind of exploring more. They’re branching out into more things.”
Station-based learning at O’Connor ACE Elementary School has transformed the school’s music class and fostered an environment where students can discover new passions.
The class is divided into four stations, and the students spend about nine minutes in each as they cover different subjects, Matula said.
The class has operated with this structure since early 2021, Matula said. Prior to implementing the stations, he found that there were limitations to trying to teach a group of 20-25 students at the same time. Not only would students understand lessons at different rates, but a single student misbehaving or requiring attention in some other way could stall a lesson for the entire class.
“What would happen is I would start to lose the kids that were sitting quiet and were behaving because I would have to spend so much time and effort and energy on the kids that weren’t,” he said.
Now, with multiple stations implemented in the classroom, distractions don’t disrupt the learning of other students, Matula said. Because three of the four stations require the use of headphones, students can ignore disruptions and focus on their work while Matula is free to intervene without bringing the entire class to a pause.
The four stations the students cycle through are varied and distinct.
“There’s a lot of things that are going on, and it’s reaching out to the kids and interests and things they like to do,” Matula said.
The first, main station is the closest to a traditional music class and is the one with the most direct instruction. There, Matula will instruct a small group in topics ranging from proper singing techniques for “Winter Wonderland” to chord progressions on the guitar.
The second station the students cycle through has four keyboards for the students to play, Matula said. The keyboards have letters scrawled on each key, and younger kids do simple exercises to search out the letters in order to play songs, but older students have copies of books to teach them songs like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty the Snowman.”
Fourth grader Preston Cornett, 9, said that the keyboards were his favorite station.
“I like how I can think of random beats in my head and just play them on piano,” he said.
The next station combines music with art, Matula said, and can serve as a relaxing, therapeutic station.
“A lot of kids, they can’t communicate their feelings as much through talking or writing things down,” he said. “What they can do, especially if they’re very wired or agitated by something that’s happening, is they can come in, sit down, relax and draw.”
Matula said he likes to use this station to allow students to get their feelings down on paper and ease them into the class if they’re suffering through anxiety or other problems.
Fourth grader Gabriella Garcia, 9, used her time at the station to draw a band playing onstage, complete with musical notes.
“The music helps make me want to draw it,” she said.
The final station is unique in that it isn’t strictly related to music. Instead, students use their time there to learn new languages, Matula said. Younger students learn Spanish, while older ones learn Japanese, a language requested by the students themselves after witnessing older siblings and parents watch anime at home.
Students sit at the station listening, repeating, and writing down vocabulary words and phrases, and it is fostering a love of language and culture in them.
Fourth grader Victoria Martinez said that she really wanted to continue learning Japanese because she loved Asia and wanted to befriend someone from the continent that she could translate for.
Matula said that his purpose as music teacher is to ensure students leave his class and want to pursue some sort of elective, whether that be in music, art, dance, choir or orchestra.
“Skill level aside, ability level aside, if they leave my classroom wanting to do an elective at the next level, then I’ve done my job,” he said.
