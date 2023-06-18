Downtown Victoria comes to life every few months, showcasing the community's creative spirit through the Victoria Art Walk.
What started as simply bringing local artists and businesses together to attract people to the downtown area has evolved to include music and, now, fashion and wine — and a couple of charitable causes.
Over 2,500 people attended the Victoria Art Walk on Saturday in Downtown Victoria despite the hot day, Art Walk Curator Claire Santellana said.
Visitors perused the various businesses taking part.
Among them was the bakery café Blume & Flour, which hosted two music acts and a new artist participating in the art walk, Josh Murray, 33, of Victoria, who recently moved from Colorado.
Murray works in the oil industry but also produces art sculptures through 3D printing.
In Colorado, there were similar events, but to be part of it you had to be in the "in-group," he said.
However, with the Victoria Art Walk, Murray was welcomed and provided a space to showcase his sculptures created using a 3D printer.
"It really goes to show the spirit of Art Walk," Santellana said. "The community has been very welcoming to all the artists, musicians and all the creatives that participate. The community always comes to support and show them. They appreciate it. I appreciate it and all the organizers appreciate it."
However, the art event also raised money for a couple of good causes, with the wine portion of the art walk raising funds for the Main Street Program and the fashion show raising money for Joshua “J.J.” Santellana Jr.'s disability-accessible playground at Riverside Park.
The fashion show, called "The Streets are Talking," was put on by C&J Production. It featured local fashions that could be found right on Constitution Street, where the show made its outdoor runway.
The funds raised from the show will be donated to the Kiwanis Club of Victoria, which is the sponsor nonprofit for Joshua's playground to help facilitate his wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Joshua thanked the show organizers for dedicating it to the playground he wished for because of the friends he made while undergoing cancer treatment. He said he wished his mom had given him a bit more lead time to prepare a speech for the show than the few hours he got.
If people want to support the playground, they can donate to the Kiwanis Club and note that it is for J.J.'s playground, Santellana said.
Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.
