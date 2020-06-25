A line snaked around the side of the Victoria Community Center on Thursday, where the sun beat down on the asphalt and hundreds of people waiting to get tested for COVID-19.

Toward the front entrance, a woman said she had been waiting nearly three hours to get tested for the coronavirus at the site, which was coordinated by the Texas Military Department in partnership with the Texas Department of Emergency Management, Victoria County and the City of Victoria.

As 54 more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Victoria County on Thursday and cases in the region surpassed 1,000, many people found the wait worth the test.

Kali Venable is an investigative and environmental reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6558 or at kvenable@vicad.com.

Investigative & Environmental Reporter

"I am a Houston native and 5th generation Texan, with a degree in journalism and minor in creative writing from the University of Texas at Austin. I care deeply about public interests and the community I serve.”

