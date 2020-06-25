Texas National Guard members prepare materials to administer COVID-19 tests to area residents. The City of Victoria, in partnership with the Department of State Health Services and Texas Military Department, hosted the mobile walk-up testing site Thursday at the Victoria Community Center.
A Texas National Guard medic pulls a swab from packaging to administer a COVID-19 test on the first day of the mobile walk-up testing site at the Victoria Community Center. The testing site will be open for a second day from 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
Texas National Guard members don personal protective equipment and stand near one of the testing areas inside the Victoria Community Center. Thursday was the first day of the mobile walk-up COVID-19 testing.
Texas National Guard members prepare materials to administer COVID-19 tests to area residents. The City of Victoria, in partnership with the Department of State Health Services and Texas Military Department, hosted the mobile walk-up testing site Thursday at the Victoria Community Center.
A Texas National Guard medic pulls a swab from packaging to administer a COVID-19 test on the first day of the mobile walk-up testing site at the Victoria Community Center. The testing site will be open for a second day from 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
Texas National Guard members don personal protective equipment and stand near one of the testing areas inside the Victoria Community Center. Thursday was the first day of the mobile walk-up COVID-19 testing.
A line snaked around the side of the Victoria Community Center on Thursday, where the sun beat down on the asphalt and hundreds of people waiting to get tested for COVID-19.
Toward the front entrance, a woman said she had been waiting nearly three hours to get tested for the coronavirus at the site, which was coordinated by the Texas Military Department in partnership with the Texas Department of Emergency Management, Victoria County and the City of Victoria.
As 54 more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Victoria County on Thursday and cases in the region surpassed 1,000, many people found the wait worth the test.
"I am a Houston native and 5th generation Texan, with a degree in journalism and minor in creative writing from the University of Texas at Austin. I care deeply about public interests and the community I serve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.