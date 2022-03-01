Results are in for the Victoria County Precinct 2 Commissioners race with Jason Ohrt in the lead.
According to unofficial final voting results, Ohrt took about 47.9% of the votes in the primary election while incumbent Commissioner Kevin Janak took 43.6%. Challenger Stewart took 5.4% and challenger Valdez took the remaining 3.1%.
Because no candidate reached 50% of the vote, Janak and Ohrt will meet in a runoff election.
Janak, 62, who was first elected in 2007, said spending taxpayer dollars wisely is one of the most important responsibilities he has as commissioner.
“I’m really excited about the early voting numbers,” Ohrt said.
Janak also expressed excitement over the results.
“We’re in the hunt,” he said. “I’m looking forward to seeing the rest of the results come in.”
Since becoming commissioner, Janak said he’s led several initiatives to save taxpayer dollars, including negotiating contracts with energy providers to protect the county from spikes in energy prices.
In 2013, Janak represented counties across Texas to improve the Texas Department of Transportation Off-System Bridge Replacement Program. He’s used the program to replace six bridges in Precinct 2.
Janak has also served as Victoria County's judge pro tem since 2019 and is active in community organizations like the Victoria Livestock Show and the Knights of Columbus.
If reelected, Janak said he plans to continue leading the county in a conservative manner and saving taxpayer dollars.
Valdez, 39, who works in senior financial planning and analysis at Engie, said she believes in savings, strategy for growth and safety.
During a February debate, Valdez said that while she believes the county handled transparency well during the Hurricane Harvey rebuild effort, she felt there could have been more transparency in the bidding process.
Valdez is a Stroman High School graduate and is active in community organizations like the Victoria Girl’s Softball association.
Ohrt, 50, a Stroman High School and University of Houston-Victoria graduate, said he plans to bring his business expertise to commissioners court. Ohrt manages Vitality Court Assisted Living Center, a nearly $5 million annual operation with more than 70 employees.
He said his experiences as a businessman will allow him to make strategic, long-term decisions for the county. Ohrt believes it is critical that Victoria County has a commissioners court that is transparent, spends tax dollars wisely and delivers results to constituents.
If elected, Ohrt said while he agrees that saving taxpayer money is important, he plans to focus on growing and investing in Victoria County by fostering a culture of local job creation.
Stewart, 50, owner of Concrete Contractors in Nursery, is a constitutional conservative who believes your money is as important as his, he said.
He noted how frugal he is in his personal life as evidence of how frugal he will be as commissioner.
The winner will not have a Democratic Party opponent in the November general election.
