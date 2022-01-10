Victoria County has seen an increase in new coronavirus cases this month in what the county health officials attribute to the more contagious — but likely more mild — omicron variant.
From Jan. 1 to Jan. 10, 450 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Victoria County, with no new deaths reported so far in the new year, according to state data. Since Jan. 1, the percentage of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Victoria’s trauma region has nearly doubled, resting just shy of 10% on Monday.
On Monday, the Victoria County Public Health Department reported 176 new COVID-19 cases, which included cases from the weekend, and estimated there were 783 active cases in the county. All told, 13,088 patients have recovered from the respiratory disease.
Victoria County Public Health Director David Gonzales said the positivity rate could be higher due to the availability of at-home COVID-19 testing, which he said could make getting a more accurate count of cases in the county difficult.
“It could be much higher than what is being reported,” he said. “People who test positive at home may not notify us, or people who are infected may not get tested at all and ride out the illness. Regardless, it is hard to know how many people are in that category.”
In the wake of the increase, county health officials and Victoria medical professionals and testing facility managers are seeing a dramatic increase in patients at a time where their staffing is thinned and at-home COVID-19 testing kits are in short supply.
The omicron variant, which Gonzales says is more contagious but seems to cause milder symptoms than the delta variant, accounts for 95% of new COVID-19 cases nationwide, according to Centers for Disease Control data. In the Health and Human Services Region 6, which includes Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas and New Mexico, omicron is estimated to make up 98.2% of total cases — higher than the national average.
“We can surmise from those numbers that (omicron) is in Victoria County already and is likely why we are seeing the current increase,” Gonzales said.
After causing a deadly surge over the summer, delta now only accounts for fewer than 10% of new and active cases.
Gonzales and Emmanuel Opada, the county’s new full-time immunologist, hired in November, said residents should continue the health practices known to work against COVID-19 — get vaccinated and, where appropriate, social distance and wear masks.
“We have the tools all ready to fight this,” Gonzales said. “We just have to keep using them.”
As of Monday, 61.61% of the population in Texas above 5 years of age was fully vaccinated. Victoria County came in below the state average at 51.32%, according to state data.
Gonzales said the number of people coming in to be inoculated has plateaued, in line with numbers nationally. Still, county public health officials recommend residents continue to be vaccinated, which he said is the best way for residents to avoid hospitalization.
A November Texas Department of State Health Services report found unvaccinated people were more than 40 times more likely to die of the coronavirus than those who got their shots.
Of the nearly 29,000 COVID-19-linked fatalities from Jan. 15 to Oct. 1, more than 85% were of unvaccinated people, according to the report’s findings. Almost 7% and 8% of the deaths were among partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people, respectively.
A Texas Department of State Health Services regional infusion center in the former Mitchell Guidance Center has been available to patients with COVID-19. There, after scheduling an appointment, patients can undergo a monoclonal antibodies infusion that can help prevent patients with COVID-19 from becoming sicker and requiring hospital care.
The center opened in September, and a request to add more staffing was approved before Christmas, said Rick McBrayer, emergency management coordinator of the Victoria County Office of Emergency Management. County officials projected an increase after the holidays due to increased travel and large gatherings.
The holidays — coupled with the new variant — are likely the cause of the increase, Gonzales said.
The increase has been felt by testing facilities in Victoria as well.
Misty Baruday is an area operation manager at NextCare Urgent Care — formerly known as Twin Foundation — and operates two locations in Victoria and one in Port Lavaca. She said the increase in patients began the week before Christmas.
The increase weighed heavily on her staff, she said. The company has since put a limit on how many patients can come in to be tested a day. Baruday said they no longer accept walk-ins.
“It’s been almost two years, and it has gotten incredibly tiring,” she said. “When this all began, everyone was super supportive of medical workers. We’d show up and people had gotten us lunch, or they’d thank us ... all that is gone now.”
Dr. Sanjeev Bhatia, who owns and practices at Crossroads Health Center, said his staff also had felt burnout. Since the pandemic began, he said the facility has limited its hours of operation to Monday through Friday instead of seven days a week.
In addition, he said supplies have started to thin. COVID-19 tests —while his facility has never run out entirely — have been harder to get with the recent increase and supply chain issues, he said.
“It has gotten close a few times,” he said.
Gonzales and Bhatia said their patients, too, have told them about challenges with getting at-home tests from retailers.
Gonzales said the public health department has also been understaffed and is seeking applicants for three nursing positions.
“Burnout is a very real thing,” he said. “But the pandemic isn’t over. We are all in this together and we have to keep that in mind to get on the other side of this thing.”
