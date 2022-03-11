For the homeless in Victoria, the fight to survive is one of uncertainty from one day to the next. The future gets even more uncertain as the city discusses the possibility of placing a moratorium on encampments on private property.
The City of Victoria requires those who wish to build an encampment on private property to go through the variance and permitting process like other developments, but the city councl is considering placing an eight-month moratorium on such encampments.
The council is expected to discuss the measure again at its Tuesday meeting.
If it is approved, anyone wishing to build an encampment on private property for homeless people would not be able to get city approval. This comes at a time when Victoria homeless advocates are trying to fund and build an encampment to create temporary housing where the homeless can build up to getting a home as they get resources.
For someone like Connie Caesar, 36, who is homeless, waiting isn’t an option.
Caesar has been homeless for a year after burning bridges with those in her support system because of an addiction to drugs.
She has previously been addicted to crack cocaine and gotten clean, but eventually became addicted to methamphetamines.
Because of this, Caesar has had to live with her house on her back for the first six months of being homeless and didn’t have access to the resources she needed to get a home and get clean.
That changed when Caesar met Sarrah Beaver, 36, a Port Lavaca resident and community health worker with Be Well Victoria, a nonprofit coalition working to improve the spiritual, mental and physical wellbeing of every individual regardless of economic status or race.
“I just saw a light about her,” Caesar said. “Like she’s been through it herself.”
Beaver and other nonprofits have gotten Caesar resources that have helped her build up and get to a better place in her life. Now she is getting ready to turn herself in on a warrant for her arrest from Matagorda County charging her with manufacture and or delivery of a controlled substance on Wednesday, said Trish Hastings, Christ Kitchen executive director.
The plan is for her to make bond and have her go to rehabilitation, so she can get clean, Hastings said.
“I’m tired of burning bridges,” Caesar said.
Those she has worked with are supporting her in the decision to turn herself in and get clean, Hastings said.
Caesar carries with her a journal that contains a five-year plan with a bunch of business ideas with an outline on how to achieve them.
“I believe she’ll do it, too,” Hastings said. “She’s ready to make the big difference.”
Four years ago, Beaver’s life was much like Caesar’s. but with the help of her 12-step program sponsor, she has been able to get her life back in order. She has a job and is now working toward buying a house.
“I was lucky,” Beaver said. “I met the right person at the right time, because otherwise, I would have probably gone back to using and still be in that same environment.”
She now helps people like Caesar with Be Well Victoria, but those resources take time to get people through the process, and they need a place to stay while going through the process of being housed, Beaver said.
The Humility Project, a nonprofit that advocates for the homeless, is hoping to raise $500,000 to create a temporary shelter of about 20 pallet homes that would provide resources and security to help guide them to being permanently housed. They had hoped to get funding through American Rescue Plan Act funds the city had, but the pool of money from that act is limited.
“If that becomes a reality that would be a blessing,” Caesar said. “There’s not really a stable home for me right now, so I don’t really have an address I can put down I still put down the address I got from Mid-Coast (Family Services) ... with these resources they have helped me a lot, but with that being done it would help us out a whole lot more.”
However, the moratorium the city is exploring on encampments on private property is to develop building code and permitting policies for private encampments within the city to set safety standards for such structures.
The idea of a moratorium was brought forward to city council by Jan Scott, District 4 Councilwoman at the March 1 city council meeting.
The idea of implementing regulations on such encampments has been a thought for Scott for years, as the council has discussed policy around the topic.
In 2019 the city passed an ordinance that prohibited camping on public property. In 2021, the ordinance was superseded by the state government, which signed a bill into law prohibiting encampments on public property without an exemption from local government but allowing local governments to designate space on government owned properties for those experiencing homelessness.
“We really don’t have any code, any idea, any pre-thought or regulations if an encampment were it to be proposed, what it would have to look like,” Scott said.
Scott said she came at it from the perspective of her own experience in camping in state parks, where there were tent sites that were raised up in case it rained so it wouldn’t have rain coming in, and there were facilities within reasonable walking distance.
For the last six months, she’s seen encampments around town and feels they aren’t safe or healthy at the moment.
“We don’t allow camp grounds in town, so we don’t have any requirements about them,” Scott said. “If someone wants to propose one, we owe it to the people who are going to live in them to make sure they are built to the standard that they are livable, instead of leaving it up to somebody who says ‘Hey I know a way to make a fast buck, I’ll go put up some tents and let people live in them.’”
Scott isn’t implying the organizations involved in trying to make a shelter would do such a thing, but failing to plan ahead for bad actors in the future could result in people being put in unsafe conditions, she said.
“If we have to have something like this, and I hate the idea that we would, but if we have to we need to protect the people who end up living in it and the only way to do that is to not allow any permits until we get regulations in place,” Scott said.
The time frame was put forth as a way of showing intent of getting something done and to accomplish new regulation in eight months is quite aggressive for government given the work sessions, public hearings and other business the city has to deal with on top of it, Scott said.
“It unfortunately takes time,” Scott said. “We got to be proactive in protecting anyone who might be living there, as well as anybody whose property is adjacent to it, because this is not the type of use we have ever thought about.”
There is no category in building codes that encompasses encampments, so there is a need to develop code and standards with the process, Victoria City Manager Jesús Garza said.
“Somebody still has to go through a process with the city,” Garza said about how the process is now. “Every development would be so different that every single one would have to go through it’s own process, it’s own variance, whatever works. So either way there’s a process.”
The moratorium outlines exceptions for family campouts, backyard camping, Boy Scout camping and other traditional camping activities, City Attorney Thomas Gwosdz said.
“Encampments, if you want to call them that, are so unique that there isn’t a category that just labels them, they have their own rules to play by,” Garza said. “You think of other developments there’s rules for a house, there’s rules for apartments, there’s rules for duplexes, there’s rules for etcetera etcetera, but there is no rule category for encampments and that’s why it has to be very ad hoc right now.”
With the process as it is right now any potential encampment project would require additional hoops to go through that other developments don’t, Garza said.
“It’s not a simple process,” Gwosdz said. “We don’t want to simply say ‘We are going to this’ or ‘We aren’t going to do this’ until we have a chance to figure out what is the concerns and address those concerns very specifically.”
Kim Pickens, Humility Project co-founder and director, was taken aback by the idea of placing the moratorium as the city has voiced support for the shelter in the past despite not having funds to put towards it. It felt very targeted for what the Humility Project is trying to do, Pickens said.
“It felt super unnecessary without anybody having a conversation,” she said. “Nobody has called to say ‘hey what exactly is it you are trying to do? How can we help’ or ‘we feel it needs this permit or that permit,’ I didn’t realize I needed their permission.”
Pickens wants to find property within the city limits that puts those living there within reach of services and resources to get stable, while being temporarily housed there, she said.
A encampment did exist in Victoria at Christ’s Kitchen known as “The Last Stop,” but due to previous regulations and fines due to fire hazards, Christ’s Kitchen’s board decided to end it as of March 1, with people being fully gone as of March 3, Hastings said.
The Salvation Army is regularly full, housing programs like at Mid-Coast Family Services and Perpetual Help Home take time to get into and affordable housing being developed will take years before being ready, Hastings said. The homeless in Victoria need a place where they can stay now, to get the resources they need to build up while they go through the process of being housed and engaging with these services.
“Our goal is the same,” Hastings said. “The goal is to protect and provide for those who can’t.”
This isn’t permanent housing, it’s simply a step to allow them to find solutions, Hastings said.
However, eight months is a long time to wait for those in need now, she said.
“Some of us, that’s a shot in the heart,” Caesar said. “What if one of us dies? What if you don’t see me tomorrow? What do you do if you want to see me eight months from now to see how I’ve progressed and I’m not here?”
