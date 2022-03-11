Beto O’Rourke spoke Friday on finding common ground as Texans to achieve the best interests of the state.
The Democratic gubernatorial candidate held a town hall meeting to an overflowing crowd at the multi-purpose room in the University North building at the University of Houston-Victoria on Friday.
Among his topics were livable wages, education and expansion of Medicaid. He also answered questions ranging from the energy industry, gun control and problems facing Victoria.
“We have to come together,” O’Rourke said. “These are not ideas out of left field or out of right field, these are ideas that I feel we can come together on as Texans.”
O’Rourke believes he’s the candidate that can bring Democrats and Republicans together citing his work in Congress for Honor Our Commitment Act, where he worked with Republicans on the Veterans Affairs Committee to get it passed and signed into law to get veterans the access to the mental health services they need.
He said he believes the people of Texas and the people of Victoria embody that spirit of getting stuff accomplished citing what he’s seen when he’s visited, including during Hurricane Harvey and after. He also provided an example of that spirit with how Victoria help raise $1.5 million to help rebuild the Victoria Islamic Center after it was burned down by an arsonist.
These should be the basics, people coming together to get things done regardless of their belief, but it tends to get ignored with culture war rhetoric and actions such as prosecuting parents of transgender children, he said.
In his opening statement, he talked about prioritizing a living wage so people wouldn’t have to work two jobs to make ends meet. As an example, he said it was unacceptable that teachers have to work a second job beyond teaching the children of Texas.
He added, retired teachers need a cost of living adjustment, which they have not had in years.
He also said he would take the federal government’s expansion of Medicaid as Texas is one of the lowest insured states in the country. The insurance is needed, especially in rural communities like those surrounding Victoria. Ultimately it is costing state taxpayers more by not taking the Medicaid expansion than accepting because ultimately the state has to foot the bill when bills go unpaid and it ends up being reflected in their property taxes, he said.
By taking the Medicaid expansion, O’Rourke said he will lower the property taxes in Texas.
An audience member asked how he would protect the oil and gas industry as renewable energy becomes more prevalent?
O’Rourke said he hopes to lessen the U.S. energy independence so it doesn’t have to rely on Russia or Iran or Venezuela or other countries that have questionable leadership morality. However, he would also like for Texas to be the center of the renewable energy. He cited geothermal in particular as a promising alternative, as many of the jobs are similar to the oil and gas industry.
On the topic of gun control, O’Rourke said he supports responsible gun ownership, but AR-15s shouldn’t be in the hands of the general public as the weapon is designed for war.
O’Rourke in the post-town hall media interview said that he would be an ally for those in the community if elected governor on such issues such as bail outs, illegal drug use, homelessness and infrastructure. He said he believes community leaders in Victoria probably have solutions already and he will be there to help them if elected.
“I’m proud of Victoria today,” said Woodrow Wagner, Victoria County Democratic party chair.
He didn’t expect the kind of turn out. The room was set up with 150 chairs and attendance well exceeded that, Wagner said.
Wagner also noted he saw Republicans, Democrats and Independents at the gathering, and they asked a lot of tough but fair questions.
It showed that regardless where people fall in their beliefs, people can come together and discuss these issue civilly here in Victoria, Wagner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.