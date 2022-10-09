Seemingly endless baked goods of every flavor and presentation imaginable were spun, and won, into possession at Sunday’s the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory’s Fall Festival.
The event took place at the Victoria Community Center, beginning at 11 a.m. By 1 p.m., the house was packed, with barely an empty seat to be had.
Onstage in the main hall, the Rusty Stein band belted out upbeat polka tunes. All the proceeds from the dinner, raffle, games and auctions will go to Our Lady of Victory church and school.
Margaret Pruett, a member of the church has been manning the Country Store booth for almost 20 years at the annual event, she said.
On the tables spread before her were sewn and crocheted items for sale made by nuns from The Incarnate Word Convent, as well as by other members of the church.
Baked goods and donated items were displayed for sale on the tables of the Country Store.
“We really enjoy it. My family comes from out of town to help me run it, and everything we get, is all donations back to the church,” Pruett said. “We have alter society groups and community members who donate items.”
She said the reason for the festival is simple, besides the fellowship and fun.
“The church has bills to pay. We have to keep the lights on, just like everybody,” Pruett said with a smile.
With the high attendance at Sunday’s event, one can imagine the bills being paid for at least a little while.
At least 500 people filed through, sat down to eat — at $14 a plate, bought raffle tickets, participated in the silent auctions and regular auction, played bingo or placed tickets on numbers where dessert wheels were spun and winners walked away with donated baked goods.
Kerri Knippa teaches kindergarten for 4 year old students at Our Lady Of Victory School. She manned a booth which displayed adorable art projects made by the little ones at the school. Parents could then come to the festival and buy their child’s project for a $5 donation to the school.
“A lot of the projects are faith based. We try to incorporate faith a lot,” Knippa said. “The parents can come in and purchase their student’s project, and it’s really neat because if they do it each year, they can see how their child has progressed.”
Among the projects were a display of 3-inch cards on which pumpkins were drawn and colored Autumn-orange. The cards were then laminated and magnets affixed to the backs. Crosses colored like stain-glass windows and pasted onto coasters sat waiting for their creators’ parents to retrieve them, as well as colorful, cheery painted rocks with wire twisted about them to hold a photograph.
Delighted little faces told parents which project they made and waited for the reaction.
“You made this? Are you sure? This is so nice,” One father joked with his little daughter, as he scooped up the project and paid the price to carry it away with pride. Her little face beamed.
On either side of the school project booth wheels were spinning and cakes and cookies were carried away. One ticket — it cost 25 cents for one ticket — for each number, up to the number 60. The wheel was spun and landed on a single number. The winner picked a baked treat to carry away.
Another wheel spun away stuffed animals and Barbie dolls. Most of the participants there didn’t reach above 4 or so feet and jumped excitedly as the wheel revolved.
These drawings were continuous. Enough baked treats and toys were donated to keep the wheels spinning hard.
Dinner consisted of roast beef, sausage, potatoes and all the fixings. The smell in the hall was a savory, beefy aroma.
All-in-all the festival seemed a smashing success. It was a happy affair — and Our Lady of Victory’s bills will be paid and her lights will remain on for some time to come.