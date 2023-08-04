While the Catholic church struggles with its membership and Catholic schools across the country battle with attendance and an impending enrollment cliff, one area school is reporting its best numbers in decades.

For the coming 2023-24 academic year, Our Lady of Victory Catholic School’s leaders said they will boast its highest enrollment since 1998.

This might raise eyebrows, given that between 2000 and 2020, Americans who consider themselves members of the Catholic church dropped by nearly 20%, according to a 2021 Gallup poll. Still, despite the decline in the church’s membership, Our Lady of Victory has been able to sell a Catholic education to students and parents in Victoria.

Principal Justin Matias said there’s no secret sauce or fancy marketing firm to help attract more students. Instead, he cites good old fashioned word of mouth.

“We don’t have a marketing specialist, we don’t do any of that,” Matias said. “We rely on our own families promoting us … they are our marketing team.”

Five years ago, the pre-K through eighth grade school’s enrollment sat at 456 students. Since then, the school has seen a steady influx of families enrolling their children, and the school now says its number will be 510 to start this year.

“I think it’s just that many in the community are looking for private education,” Matias said. “They like the setup of our system from an education standpoint … and a faith standpoint.”

Although many of the families whose children are enrolled at Our Lady of Victory are parishioners, Matias said not all are. The principal loosely estimated that around 75% of its families are Catholic.

Because of the boom, Matias and staff are now looking at options to expand the school physically. He said leaders are even looking at options to turn the upstairs of the parish’s Cathedral Center into a new junior-high. A recent feasibility study estimates the project might cost around $3 million, but would allow the school to decrease its student-to-teacher ratio and give a chance for further enrollment growth.

River Reading and Monica Gonzalez are new parents to Our Lady of Victory, as their daughter Elena will enter kindergarten this year. They said their school choice is based on the offerings of the school versus others in the area.

“It just seems to us that, first of all, the money’s here to be able to better teach a kid,” Reading said. “You’re paying out of pocket, but I think for a better education.”

Gonzalez and Reading added that the faith aspect was also an important aspect in their decision.

Matias said he thinks the school is in a unique position, with a cathedral and chancery just steps away, strengthening the school’s faith-based education system.

“You know, when they’re on the playground back here, they can wave at the bishop,” Matias said. “Everything is just at our fingertips … and also that priestly presence from Father Kirby has been fabulous for (families).”

Extracurricular activities offered, like athletics, campus ministry clubs and music, seem to also play a role in attracting new families, according to Matias. The principal also said he believes an underappreciated part of a private education is its low cost to taxpayers. Matias said it costs much more to fund a student’s education at a public school than at a private school like Our Lady of Victory, where last year, the average tuition was around $4,100.

Carlos and Janet Salinas also are new parents to Our Lady of Victory and said the school’s newly implemented security measures were a major factor in their choice. At a new parent orientation meeting on Monday, Matias said the school employs the Guardian Program.

These plans adopt policies that authorize and train specified employees to carry firearms on school premises.

Moreso than security, the Salinas family said Our Lady of Victory’s atmosphere was what attracted them most.

“We toured a couple of private (schools) and we ended up liking OLV best,” Carlos Salinas said. “It just felt like family.”