Thomas Paine called the Revolutionary War the "times that try men's souls." Wednesday was the time that fifth graders tried gingerbread.
Students at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School experienced a day in the life of a Revolutionary War-era American on Wednesday. The fifth graders, their teachers and volunteer parents wore period-appropriate clothes and tried their hands at the crafts and games of the time for Patriots Day, the culmination of the students' "Why America is Free" curriculum.
This was the school's 14th journey back in time, said Karen Frazier, fifth grade teacher.
"One of the main reasons that I chose to do this in the first place is because I want American history to come alive," Frazier said. "I want them to truly understand — not just read it out of a book. I want them to live it."
For the students, living it meant a full day of doing the activities a person living in 1776 might do. The girls started their day by learning embroidery, sewing and the etiquette of speaking and tea service.
The boys learned a bit of Latin from the school's headmaster, wrote letters to hypothetical fathers and brothers fighting for the cause in the War for Independence, and went through militia training led by a parent volunteer.
Period-themed games included hopscotch, marbles and "Duck, Duck, Goose."
"It's amazing how many kids have never played jacks," Frazier said. While some of the games may have been new to the 21st century students, Frazier said the naturally competitive fifth graders picked them up quickly.
"I've never seen so many marbles tournaments in my life," she said. "They did an awesome job."
The cafeteria provided a throwback meal that included pot pie and gingerbread, and in the afternoon the students tried their hands at Colonial-era crafts like churning butter, weaving cornhusk dolls and candle making.
"So it was quite an active day," Frazier said. "They were busy all day long."
Opinions were divided as to the day's highlight.
"I have 38 kids," Frazier said. "And I get 38 different answers."
Patriots Day — and the entire course of study — was meant to be a reminder to the students that "freedom isn't free," she said.
"That stays with them," she said. "They remember that."
