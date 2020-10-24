Out of Work in America: Navigating an unemployment crisis during a pandemic
Buy Now

Portrait of Marina Moya on her bed inside her mother-in-law’s home in Victoria. Her doctor gave her bed rest orders in mid-October after she put stress on her body while moving her and her husband’s things out of their apartment after a pipe burst in the neighbors’ home above them. She was experiencing some pain and discovered that her cervix was 2 centimeters dilated and her doctor didn’t want her to go into preterm labor. Her due date is Nov. 27. Read more in Your Life, Page D1.

 Emree Weaver | eweaver@vicad.com

Americans have endured economic crises before but none quite like this. To capture the depths of the suffering, The New York Times teamed up with the Victoria Advocate and 10 other local news organizations across the country to document the lives of a dozen Americans who found themselves out of work.

For months, we followed them as they dialed unemployment hotlines, applied for hundreds of jobs and counted every dollar in their bank accounts for rent and food. All of it while trying to survive a pandemic.

Kali Venable is an investigative and environmental reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6558 or at kvenable@vicad.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Investigative & Environmental Reporter

"I am a Houston native and 5th generation Texan, with a degree in journalism and minor in creative writing from the University of Texas at Austin. I care deeply about public interests and the community I serve.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.