Yorktown city employees work to switch out a valve with a hairline crack at the base of one of the city’s water tanks. City crews spent much of the week working dawn until dusk to restore the city’s water system, which was brought down by winter weather and power outages that affected millions across Texas.
We are featuring stories from four towns —Goliad,Woodsboro, Yorktown andSeadrift— that exemplify the compassion and resilience demonstrated by those who helped their neighbors endure one of the hardest winter weeks Texas has faced. Here is our story on Yorktown. Links to the other three stories are above.
YORKTOWN — When ERCOT, the organization that regulates Texas’ electric grid, mandated widespread outages amidst freezing winter weather, power companies pledged they would do their best to maintain electricity for critical infrastructure like nursing homes and water systems.
