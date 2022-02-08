Pillars of smoke dotted the horizon Tuesday, a day after Victoria County lifted a month-long burn ban.
Firefighters were sent to at least six outdoor fires throughout the county during the day, said Lt. Marshall Frazier, deputy fire marshal for Victoria County. Most of those fire calls, he said, were the result of outdoor fires that had gotten out of control.
It was a lot, at least for one day, Frazier said, adding no one was injured and no buildings were damaged although some were threatened.
"What we’re needing is for citizens who do burn to just really pay attention to where they are burning," Frazier said.
Most importantly, residents who do burn outside should mow the grass around the fire, wet the area down and have a water source nearby, he said.
If the out-of-control outdoor fires continue at Tuesday's rate, the county could reconsider reinstating the burn ban, Frazier said.
On Monday, Victoria County commissioners lifted that burn ban, citing recent rains.
Despite those rains, Frazier said grass killed over the winter in the county was still highly combustible.
"It'll just take off," he said.
In the Crossroads, wind and low humidity increased the likelihood of fires, said a National Weather Service meteorologist.
Similar weather conditions were forecast through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
North of Victoria on Tuesday, a controlled burn at the 7F Whitetails Ranch created a smoke plume visible from inside Victoria city limits.
"It's more of a hazard not burning it at all," said Gary Benbow, 69, who has run the ranch for 13 years. Benbow said there were no problems with his burn, and he was not worried about any of the buildings on his property. “I plowed around my pasture about 20 feet.”
Benbow has experience with controlled burns, and he said he's done them almost every year since he was in high school, when he did them with his father. Benbow said the ground was still fairly wet from last week's rains.
After safely burning off the excess grass, Benbow said he only needs two things.
"Sunshine and new grass growing," he said
Earlier Tuesday, firefighters extinguished another grass fire that burned 1½-2 acres in Victoria’s Spring Creek neighborhood.
To the south, a trash fire ignited grass and burned 2 acres on Kemper City Road before it was contained by the Victoria Fire Department and volunteer fire crews from two other counties.
“This is going to be all day,” Victoria Fire Department Capt. Brandon Strelczyk said Tuesday.
