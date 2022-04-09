GOLIAD — The Presidio La Bahia has been a place where reenactors bring history to life for the past three decades.
However, as people explored the mission Saturday in awe of the reenactment of the Punitive Expedition of U.S. Military which chased down Pancho Villa and his army into Mexico, the event had a bittersweet atmosphere to it. It could be the last event reenactors can host at the Presidio that didn’t happen there, as the Texas Historical Commission could soon take over the management of the site.
In March, the Diocese of Victoria, which owns the Presidio la Bahia, announced it is in discussions with the Texas Historical Commission to take over the management of the Presidio.
Typically the Texas Historical Commission’s policy is to only allow reenactments that happened at a specific site, meaning that it is likely the presidio will be limited to Spanish colonial expeditions and the Goliad Massacre, said Mike Boyd, event coordinator.
It is unclear when the the commission will take over, but it is expected sometime before November 2023.
Boyd, who has been recreating the Punitive Expedition for a few years at the Presidio, hopes to ask the commission when the time comes to continue the event, but expects the answer to be no.
“This isn’t a controversy, it’s like this across the state,” Boyd said. “But it doesn’t hurt to ask.”
The Presidio has been nothing but kind to the reenactors over the years and while he hopes to continue the historical reenactments there they are ready to find another home if needed, he said.
During the reenactment, living historians and reenactors displayed uniforms of soldiers and national guardsmen, a functional military stove from 1918 that cooked some of the food served during the Punitive Expedition into Mexico. among other memorabilia.
Adults and children from all over the state came to the mission Saturday afternoon, some not expecting to see the display.
Robert Smith, 36, and Dawn Smith, 46, came from San Antonio to visit the Presidio as part of their personal tour of the missions around Texas and were pleasantly surprised by the reenactment on display.
“We didn’t expect this when we came here,” he said. “I’m learning a lot of history and stuff I never knew existed because of (the reenactment).”
The two said after being at the Presidio and seeing the reenactment they would look forward to seeing more events from the living historians.
For Richmond resident, Kent Vining, 69, who was the cook among the reenactors and has been doing the reenactment of this event at the Presidio since it began in 1992, potentially losing the Presidio makes it difficult to recreate the atmosphere for these events and detracts from the historical sites.
“Anything that attracts visitors to historical sites is a positive,” Vining said.
The goal for these reenactments is to spark the fires of the imagination of a child when it comes to history, he said.
He provided an example of when he was 10. He saw a reenactment at a fort in New York and fell in love with history ever since.
“I want some child, whether they be 8, 9 or 10 years old, to be inspired by what we put on to a point they pick up a book when they’re 16 to learn more,” Vining said.
It is particularly important for this period as the Punitive Expedition into Mexico in 1916 is something that very rarely has an opportunity to intersect with people and was a critical time in U.S. Military history, he said.
Pancho Villa was a general that commanded the largest army in the Western Hemisphere during the Mexican Revolution. He raided Columbus, N.M. as a way of rallying support to his cause and a response to the U.S. Navy occupying Veracruz, Mexico amid the revolution, Boyd said.
Before the raid, many border states were concerned the conflict would spread to them. When the raid happened President Woodrow Wilson mobilized the U.S. Military to go into Mexico to hunt down Villa or at the very least disband his army, Vining said.
The Punitive Expedition would take the military 200 miles into Mexico before they would disband Villa’s army, he said. They would not capture Villa.
The expedition was influential as it effectively became a training exercise for the U.S. Military ahead of World War I; was one of the first major military campaigns for Gen. Douglas MacArthur and Gen. George Patton; led to the establishment of the modern U.S. National Guard; and standardization of U.S. Military equipment and food provisions, he said.
The Presidio’s atmosphere is ideal for this type of event for the setting because there are very few historical sites that fit the period of the Punitive Expedition and it could be the only place people have a chance to intersect with this part of history, he said.
A lot of debate is ongoing on what should and should not be taught in history right now. It is getting more people involved in history to have the debate, he said.
“The discussion is more important than the conclusion,” he said.
