PORT LAVACA — Shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday in Port Lavaca’s Bauer Exhibit Building, about 50 people including oystermen, Texas Parks and Wildlife biologists, sport fishermen and conservationists agreed that the oyster reefs in Mesquite, Ayres and Carlos bays are not well. They disagreed about what to do next.
Texas Parks and Wildlife had held a series of meetings along the Texas coast to gain input on its proposal to close the reefs in the three bays.
Upper Coast Regional Director Kelley Kowal opened a meeting with a slideshow describing the reasons for the department’s proposal to prohibit oyster harvesting across the three reefs. According to samples obtained by dredging, which Kowal said biologists do 20-30 times a month, by mid-December the number of oysters larger than 3 inches — the minimum size for harvesting — had dropped below the threshold of 400 oysters caught per hour, the point at which the department recommends closing reefs.
This decrease occurred in all three of the bays, agency officials said.
On Thursday, they said the proposed closure was not due to the lack of oysters themselves, but the environmental consequences of depleting the oyster reefs, which act as nurseries for various species of marine life and form the bedrock of intracoastal habitats by filtering the water.
Tensions escalated during the public comment portion of the meeting, when advocates from all sides of the issue lent their support or opposition to the proposal.
About a dozen oystermen, most of whom spoke in Spanish, expressed their exasperation with Parks and Wildlife’s continued closure of oyster reefs. Their comments were translated by Mario Rodriguez, who is also an oyster boat captain. He also translated TPW’s remarks into Spanish.
The oystermen say that the department’s “red light, green light” policy forces them to harvest increasingly small areas, and they cast suspicion on the department’s sampling procedures, suggesting the department intentionally dredges in less abundant locations to acquire fewer oysters.
“There’s a problem,” Rodriguez said. “And I think the problem is the way the biologists are checking the oysters.”
He added that while he’s against the proposal, he’s in favor of saving the reefs. But as long as Parks and Wildlife forces them to harvest from specific areas, those areas are going to experience overharvesting.
Owen Gayler, a sport fisherman from Port O’Connor, addressed his comment not to Parks and Wildlife but to the oystermen.
“I fish every day on the first chain of islands in San Antonio Bay to feed my family and to provide for my people,” Gayler said. “Opening day of oyster season in San Antonio Bay, I witnessed over 56 oyster boats on a reef in a 500,000 yard area.”
When the same number of boats didn’t return, it was clear that the reef had been overharvested, he said.
“This is not a ‘catch until there are no more,’ this is a ‘catch to keep it sustainable’,” Gayler said. “Y’all need oysters to feed your family, I need oysters to keep my water clean.”
The comments of the oystermen who oppose the proposal and the sport fishermen and environmental advocates, including Coastal Conservation Association founding member Ronnie Luster, were recorded and will be considered by the Texas Parks and Wildlife committee as they decide whether to move forward with the closures. That decision will be made during their March 23-24 meeting at their headquarters in Austin.
