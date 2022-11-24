Cooking Thanksgiving dinner is no easy feat. Cooking Thanksgiving meals for 500 people is a bit more challenging. But two Victoria outfits did exactly that on Thursday.
Staff and volunteers at Froggy's Grub & Pub prepared and handed out 500 turkey and ham meals to hungry Victorians brave enough to weather a few rain showers. Closer to downtown, the same number of pork chop meals donated and prepared by volunteers from Atzenhoffer and the Salvation Army did the same on North Louis Street.
For the crew at Froggy's, it was their third year filling bellies in the Crossroads on Thanksgiving. By now, they had it down to a science.
“(The) first year was an all-nighter. Last year, we slept a little bit," said general manager Jesse Rojas. "And then this year, we slept a lot. We were out the door in no time.”
Preparing for the traditional day of feasting meant cooking the hams and turkeys on Tuesday at St. Joseph High School's commercial grade kitchen, before finishing the prep work for sides on Wednesday. By Thursday morning, they were ready to box, bag and send food out into the community.
In Victoria, the Salvation Army has been giving out food on Thanksgiving for about 50 years, said Capt. Kenny Jones. This year, staff and volunteers from Atzenhoffer Auto Group stepped in to help lighten the load. Atzenhoffer's Jamie Erickson said they reached out to the Salvation Army about lending a hand three weeks ago.
“We started sharing stories right off the bat about helping the community,” Erickson said. For the first time in a long time, Jones said he didn't have to cook a single thing on Thanksgiving.
“This morning was the first time we had met,” Jones said, adding that at one point he was worried that he'd been "hoodwinked" by the generous offer of help.
“So that’s how God is," Jones said. "Like, he’s doing all this without us even knowing it.”
Jones said that the people who volunteer to help get a lot more out of the experience than the people getting food.
"This is better than sitting at home and watching a football game, that's for sure," Erickson said.
For the crew at Froggy's, it's the same.
“We’ve lived here for 25 years and raised 4 kids, we’ve brought them up through the school and did sports all throughout the community,” said Froggy's owner Wendy Treviño. “Victoria, of course, is dear to us. It’s our home and we just care so much about the people here, so we like to do what we can.”
That feeling of giving back brings volunteers back every Thanksgiving, year after year.
“You can’t buy that, brother," Jones said.