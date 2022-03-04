A Palacios man died in a one-vehicle wreck Thursday on SH 111 about 17 miles east of Yoakum.
The wreck was discovered at 11:27 a.m., but officials are not sure what time it occurred, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Charles David Anthony, 67, was driving west on the highway when for a reason not yet known, the 2016 Dodge truck he was driving veered to the left, crossed the eastbound lane and went through a ditch. The truck hit a tree, San Miguel said.
Anthony was wearing a seat belt, he added.
Lavaca County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Hallie Hall conducted the inquest. She ordered an autopsy be performed to help determine the cause of death, he said.
Hall ordered the autopsy be performed at the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner's Office, a spokesman for her office said Friday.
The wreck remains under investigation by the Department of Public Safety.
