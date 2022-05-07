For the last two years, motherhood hasn't been the experience many expected, between isolation from lockdown, being unable to have their families in the room and having do many of the traditional experiences one would expect with new motherhood from a distance.
As the trend of the COVID-19 pandemic starts to point to it moving toward becoming endemic where people learn to live with the disease similar to the flu, new mothers from across the Crossroads reflected on becoming mothers during a global pandemic with Mother's Day weekend upon them.
The Victoria Advocate spoke to six mothers from across the Crossroads, and while they shared commonalities of being fearful for their child's health, appreciating the time they got to bond with their children during lockdown and having a pregnancy experience different from their expectation, they each had their own unique story.
For Victoria resident Jazmin Perry, 29, she lost her job around the time she was going to announce her pregnancy in February 2020, and then world would shut down about a month later in March.
By the time businesses opened up again, she was showing and found it difficult to be hired, and when she was finally was able to get a job, safety protocols made it difficult to see which day care was right for her son Amani Perry. She couldn't even see the staff that would be working with him, Perry said.
"Being able to carry and have my son will always be a blessing that I will never take for granted, but I can't help but feel cheated out of some memories because of the pandemic," she said.
Perry is glad things are getting back to normal. She feared her son would never know what normal was. She and her fiancé took measures to protect their son.
"When you're blessed with a baby, you thought you might not ever have, you don't get to treat life as a risk anymore," she said. "That little person is my entire world, and I'd do any/everything to continue protecting him."
For Port Lavaca resident Lynn Cano, 31, the combination of her pregnancy experience and the health issues she had during it made her decide that Vicente Cano, 2, would be her last child.
When Cano found out she was pregnant, COVID-19, while on the rise, hadn't significantly impacted the Crossroads area yet, but early on there were health complications. Her doctors had to perform emergency exploratory surgery on her and found a cyst on her left ovary ruptured, causing her to bleed internally and eventually lose that ovary and fallopian tube. Thankfully, her son wasn't harmed, Cano said.
Much of the stress throughout her pregnancy came from the anxiety of not knowing how COVID-19 would affect her unborn child and worrying about her then 4-year-old daughter's education through online learning with the schools closed, she said.
At 32 weeks, she was rushed to the emergency room with severely high blood pressure, which would lead to her delivering Vicente premature and him having to spend time in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, she said.
Cano was unable to see her son after delivery and spent a month in the hospital unable to see her family, missing her daughter's fifth birthday in the process, she said.
"I understand the circumstances were unique because of COVID, but it really put everything into perspective," she said. "I've been through a lot, but having a baby during COVID really took the cake."
Raising Vicente after getting home during the pandemic has been a joy for Cano, even though she remained protective of him when others were around.
"It's been nothing short of crazy," Cano said. "He's wild. He's spunky, adventurous and lovable. I really think having him during the pandemic really shaped the little boy he's becoming. I know he doesn't realize it, but I do."
Other mothers the Advocate heard from shared experiences of the pandemic changing their personality, being a first time mother and having to do what little motherhood experiences virtually.
Through it all, the local hospitals have been there supporting every mother through the pandemic despite the challenges that it posed.
The hardest thing for local hospitals, especially during the early stages, was the constant changing standards and protocols to make sure patients have as safe an experience as they can, said Sherry Lynch, Citizens Medical Center birth center director.
"We were having to implement procedures as we learned more about the virus," Lynch said
In addition to changing protocol, combating misinformation the families may have received and trying to allow for a safe way to introduce newborns to their siblings was also a challenge, she said.
Oftentimes, the nurses of Citizens would have to provide the emotional support that would otherwise be fulfilled by the families who were limited to one person during the pandemic due to safety protocols, she said.
However, it was still a joyful event to help deliver the babies of new mothers during the pandemic, said Mary Bradshaw, DeTar Healthcare System's women and children's services director.
"The joy of bringing a new life into the world is a wonderful constant," Bradshaw said. "It's been our privilege to support the birth of more than 2,000 infants during the midst of the global pandemic."
Safety was a top concern for both hospitals, and they did what they could to facilitate as much of a normal environment they could, given the circumstances.
"With family and friends anxiously awaiting news about the impending birth from outside our hospital walls, helping our moms communicate with them was of critical importance to all of us," Bradshaw said. "I strongly believe helping them get news to their family was the key in making the childbirth experience as 'normal' as possible."
Lynch was particularly thankful for all the work nurses who supported the mothers at Citizens during the pandemic.
"Not enough can be said about the work they do," she said.
The Victoria Advocate heard from several mothers who detailed their experiences through the pandemic and gave them the platform to tell their story through five questions. We've included their experiences here for readers to enjoy this Mother's Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.