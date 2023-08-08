The dog park at Riverside Park will be in the highlighted area, across from the Pump House restaurant. A fence will separate large and small dogs and there will be a "time-out" area for pets to calm down.
The Industrial High School junior had gained recognition in Victoria in 2021 when she proposed a public dog park in Riverside Park. She had been working with city officials to make that project a reality when she died. The Advocate noted in an editorial it was through her advocacy and leadership that the city agreed to move forward with a dog park.
“I know, although this was probably the biggest nightmare of our lives, it was also the best time of our lives,” Alexander Drane said soon after her death. “This last week we spent on a cruise line, just enjoying ourselves and just spending quality time as a family all the way up until her last few minutes on the earth.”
"She had been wanting to do a dog park for probably what, three to four years, because there was no dog park in Victoria, and every time we went out of town she would always go to another (dog park)," she said.
Two years ago, Elizabeth decided to take matters into her own hands. She met with parks and recreation officials to present the idea.
"I was there when she did her presentation and the people there just really enjoyed it," Laurie Drane said. "They're like, 'Yes, we need to do this.'"
City Council approved the dog park in November and looked for locations to start the project's construction.
Laurie Drane said the dog park's location, not far from The Pump House River Side Restaurant and Bar, was one of the preferred spots cited by her daughter.
"In fact, me and her walked it and we thought it was going to be right across from The Pump House," she said. "So we knew that it was around this area, but it was the furthest that we got before she died."
"I know that she's looking down smiling right now, seeing how great this has come," he said.
