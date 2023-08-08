It was a heartfelt moment. Laurie and Alexander Drane looked around at the nearly completed Riverside Bark dog park project shepherded by their daughter Elizabeth.

"I'm really speechless, because I'm just so excited. I'm happy about it because I know what she wanted," Laurie Drane said this week.

Riverside Bark
Laurie Drane plays with her daughter's, Elizebeth Drane, dog, Leyna, Monday afternoon at Riverside Park. Drane's daughter, Elizebeth, was heavily involoved in the creation of the dog park.

"Then it also saddens me that she's not here to see it, you know, come to light," she said. "But when I'm here, I feel more at peace."

Elizabeth Drane was 16-year-old Victoria Girl Scout who made it her mission to have a dog park built; it's an amenity the community had sought for a decade.

But Elizabeth died in February 2022 while on an eight-day cruise with her family. It later was determined her cause of death was heart complications caused by an aortic dissection.

Riverside Bark
Alex Drane gives his dog, Luna, a treat Monday afternoon at Riverside Park.

The Industrial High School junior had gained recognition in Victoria in 2021 when she proposed a public dog park in Riverside Park. She had been working with city officials to make that project a reality when she died. The Advocate noted in an editorial it was through her advocacy and leadership that the city agreed to move forward with a dog park. 

“I know, although this was probably the biggest nightmare of our lives, it was also the best time of our lives,” Alexander Drane said soon after her death. “This last week we spent on a cruise line, just enjoying ourselves and just spending quality time as a family all the way up until her last few minutes on the earth.”

Elizabeth Drane
Elizabeth Drane asks her dog Leyna to sit before giving her a treat in the backyard of her family’s home in Victoria.

Riverside Bark's opening is scheduled for sometime in October.

Before the park's completion, it will need water lines installed, agility courses for small and big dogs, a pavilion and a memorial for Elizabeth Drane.

Elizabeth's mother said she had wanted to create a dog park in the community.

City breaks ground on Riverside Bark
The Drane family poses for a picture at the Wednesday groundbreaking of Riverside Bark, a dog park that family member Elizabeth Drane wanted to make a reality before she died in February.

"She had been wanting to do a dog park for probably what, three to four years, because there was no dog park in Victoria, and every time we went out of town she would always go to another (dog park)," she said.

Two years ago, Elizabeth decided to take matters into her own hands. She met with parks and recreation officials to present the idea.

"I was there when she did her presentation and the people there just really enjoyed it," Laurie Drane said. "They're like, 'Yes, we need to do this.'" 

Elizabeth Drane
Elizabeth Drane holds a treat out and for her dog Leyna in the backyard of her family's home in Victoria on Sept. 29.

City Council approved the dog park in November and looked for locations to start the project's construction. 

Laurie Drane said the dog park's location, not far from The Pump House River Side Restaurant and Bar, was one of the preferred spots cited by her daughter.

"In fact, me and her walked it and we thought it was going to be right across from The Pump House," she said. "So we knew that it was around this area, but it was the furthest that we got before she died."

Riverside Bark
This artist's rendering of what the entry to the dog park, the Riverside Bark, will look like when the facility opens.

Since Elizabeth's passing, her parents have advocated for the city to memorialize her efforts at the dog park.

According to her parents, a memorial at the front of the dog park will commemorate her achievement of raising money through a Girl Scout project.

Photos: Riverside Bark in pictures

The parents of a teen who pressed for a dog park in Riverside Park before her death reflect on that vision.

"I know that she's looking down smiling right now, seeing how great this has come," he said.

Tyrese Boone is the local government and public safety reporter for the Victoria Advocate.

